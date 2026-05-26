Avi Lewis is the most radical federal political leader in Canadian history

Avi Lewis wants Canadians to see him as a compassionate progressive intellectual — a thoughtful broadcaster, defender of the working class, and champion of the oppressed.

Canadians deserve the full picture of the man who just took over the federal New Democratic Party. Beneath the polished CBC voice and activist branding is a far more radical figure.

Avi Lewis is not an outsider fighting the establishment. He is the establishment: third-generation NDP royalty, Upper Canada College educated, immersed in CBC celebrity circles and Vancouver academic privilege, and married into activist celebrity wealth.

Now this wealthy socialist wants to lecture ordinary Canadians about sacrifice.

That’s why Rebel News launched AviLewis.com — not to smear or invent scandals, but to document what Avi Lewis has actually said, written, and plans to do, in his own words with citations and receipts.

Legacy media won’t do it. They’ll call him thoughtful and visionary. They won’t mention that he helped architect the LEAP Manifesto, one of the most economically destructive platforms ever proposed in Canada.

It called for shutting down the oil and gas industry and killing pipelines even as workers lost jobs. Even parts of the NDP distanced themselves. Avi Lewis never did.

He has smeared pipeline workers, called Israel’s war against Hamas a “genocide,” mocked Jewish Canadians as “crybullies,” and pushed open-border policies while Canadian cities struggle with housing shortages, addiction, and crumbling infrastructure.

While families lose loved ones to fentanyl, he champions the activist drug policies that have already devastated parts of Vancouver. This is no longer fringe campus activism. This is the leader of a major federal party.

Avi Lewis rails against capitalism from taxpayer-funded institutions and elite networks. He preaches “degrowth” and class warfare while enjoying the lifestyle economic growth created.

He attacks the energy sector from a Vancouver faculty lounge — the same sector that employs welders in Fort McMurray, farmers in Saskatchewan, and truck drivers in Alberta.

If the oilpatch collapses, Avi Lewis still gets paid. If energy workers lose jobs, he keeps his tenure. If open borders and soft-on-drugs policies worsen chaos in the streets, he remains insulated in privilege.

Avi Lewis didn’t lead a revolution against power. He inherited it — and now he wants more.

AviLewis.com archives every speech, interview, and radical proposal so Canadians can see the full record. So, visit the website, and help us expose the most radical federal political leader Canada has ever seen.