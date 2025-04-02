MUST WATCH: Avi Yemini and Billboard Chris take on the HOSTILE streets of Melbourne

Chris Elston teamed up with Lois McLatchie Miller of Alliance Defending Freedom International to engage the public about what Chris deems “the greatest child abuse scandal in modern medicine history.” The duo is now in Australia, squaring off in court against the eSafety commissioner’s social media clampdown.

🚨Billboard Chris BATTLES thought police



Australian censorship laws face a major test as the Canadian activist challenges the eSafety commissioner's social media crackdown



— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 2, 2025

It didn’t take long for security at Federation Square to intervene, questioning whether Chris had a permit to display his sign. “No permit, but we don’t need permits,” Chris stated firmly. The security team, clearly uncomfortable, told us to move behind the bollards, citing vague rules.

When Chris asked for proof that we weren’t allowed to be there, one of them admitted, “I’ve seen your videos online, I support your free speech.” Even they knew this was selective enforcement.

Curiously, the Fed Square security team seemed unconcerned about another individual waving a Palestinian flag in the square. “Did they ask you to move?” I asked the man. His response? A string of insults and a refusal to engage.

The discussion quickly took a turn when an African passerby unleashed on Israel. “This is my country, mate,” before launching into an expletive-filled rant against Jews. “Say what you feel,” I challenged him. “Just say it.” He didn’t hold back, making it clear that his problem wasn’t with Zionism — it was with Jews themselves.

Chris, unfazed by the chaos, remained focused on his message. “Someone’s got to speak the truth,” he told me. And truth, as we saw in Melbourne, isn’t always welcome. However a couple of merry Tasmanians could at least see the common sense logic behind Chris' message, and the comedy factor of the woke leftists who actually believe people can be born in the wrong body.

"Just let kids be kids," they said, an opinion shared by many more of the silent majority who were just getting on with their day as they passed by.

But if security and left-wing agitators thought they could shut us down, they were wrong. As Chris and I continued our conversations with curious onlookers, it became clear — this fight isn’t going away.