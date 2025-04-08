WATCH: Avi Yemini DESTROYS ‘Jews run the Australian media’ MYTH in public takedown

Rebel News reporter tackles regurgitated anti-Israel talking point head-on.

Avi Yemini
  |   April 08, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Last week in Melbourne, I set out to gauge the public mood ahead of the May 3 federal election. But instead of just a few chats about politics, I found myself face-to-face with the kind of casual Jew-hatred that's become all too common in this country.

It started off light. I joked with a bloke walking a tiny dog — clearly not built for his size — and we had a laugh. But when I asked him about the election, he told me he wasn’t excited. “It seems like whoever you choose, nothing happens,” he said. Fair enough.

And when I asked whether he thought Australia was divided, things took a turn. “There's no order in Australia at the moment,” he said, adding that the weekly anti-Israel protests had made an impact on him. He sympathised with their cause and said, “It just seems like the Palestinians, you know, they're just copping it and nothing's getting done.”

I asked what he actually knew about the Palestinian cause. He admitted, “It’s been brought to my life more after October 7,” but quickly grew hesitant, saying he didn’t want to create “drama.” Still, he blurted out a dangerous trope: “There’s a lot more that the media doesn’t put on TV … because they’re run by Jews.”

That’s when I stepped in. “So you think the problem is the Jews?” I asked. He backpedalled: “I prefer not to comment on that.” But his mask had already slipped.

When pressed for proof, he had none. He couldn’t name a single Jewish person running the media in Australia. “I don’t have facts,” he admitted. And that’s exactly the problem.

This wasn’t a hate-filled encounter. It was a civil conversation with someone who clearly hadn’t thought it through. I reminded him that Jews are a tiny minority — under 20 million worldwide — and that Israel, like Australia, is a Western democracy. If terrorists abducted his kids, wouldn’t he want his government to do everything to get them back? He nodded: “Yeah.”

I hope this bloke walked away with a bit more understanding. Because it’s these quiet, unexamined views — based on nothing — that are tearing us apart.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-04-08 22:13:20 -0400 Flag
    This is why people must meet folks outside their small circle of friends. They’ll come away with a different point of view. Of course some people are stuck on their own opinions.