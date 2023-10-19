How the Hamas surprise attack has completely changed Israel's approach to security

E-transfer (Canada):

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Rebel News' Avi Yemini, who is currently in Israel reporting on the Israel-Hamas war.

Avi was in Jerusalem to interview a contact who told him that since the war broke out with a surprise attack by Hamas on October 7, the entire country's attitude towards security has changed. In certain neighbourhoods in East Jerusalem which have majority Arab populations, the approach to security incidents like the throwing of Molotov cocktails was often dealt with relatively lightly.

"He said after the attack, the brutality that Israel experienced, now the entire country has come to the realization that those attacks that they let them get away with up until now was a sign of weakness," Avi recounted.

While Avi was previously attacked for touring the city with this contact, the current approach has clearly deterred similar incidents. "They realize that the security forces are basically telling them 'if you want to act violently and you want to terrorize your local Jewish neighbours, well, we're not going to stand for it and you're going to pay the ultimate price.'"

