WATCH: Avi Yemini SCHOOLS Muslim on Palestine bias

During a recent livestream, I had a revealing conversation with a Muslim about the Israel-Hamas conflict. It quickly became clear that deeply ingrained biases, often unbeknownst to individuals, play a significant role in shaping opinions on this contentious issue.

We discussed what I see as a fundamental issue in the Muslim world regarding this conflict: an automatic siding with the Muslim perspective, regardless of what the real facts of the situation are. He eventually agreed, acknowledging that many Muslims "just like they don't know anything about history and like who have right and this thing they're just like supporting the Palestinians just because they are Muslims."

Our conversation also touched on the historical context, with him initially believing the conflict began around 1920 when Jews started returning to their ancestral homeland and buying land.

I challenged this by pointing out that the Quran itself references the Jewish presence in the land, referring to "Bani Isra'il" or the "children of Israel." I also highlighted that the term "Palestine" was a Roman imposition, noting, "It was renamed Palestine to mock Jews."

As our discussion progressed, I consistently pressed him on why this particular conflict elicits such strong passion compared to other, often more deadly, conflicts within the Muslim world, such as the atrocities committed by Assad in Syria. I argued that the emotional intensity often stems from a tribal loyalty — Muslims supporting Muslims — rather than a deep understanding of the current situation or the true historical facts.

I ended our chat by offering to send him direct links to videos of the October 7 Hamas attacks, unfiltered footage that contradicts some prevalent narratives. "All you had to watch was what Hamas themselves on the GoPros on their live streams that they posted," I urged, hoping he would see the unvarnished truth.