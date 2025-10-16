B.C. MLA and Billboard Chris blow whistle on gender ideology for kids

In today's report, MLA Tara Armstrong, House Leader for the One B.C. Party, and child-protection activist Billboard Chris (Chris Elston), founder of the We Speak Truth Foundation, join Rebel News to discuss some of the bold plays that were made in the legislature last week to try to tackle gender-transitioning for kids.

Armstrong introduced the Protecting Minors from Gender Transition Act, a private member’s bill that she said would protect children from irreversible medical transitions, restore fairness to women’s and girls’ sports, and remove radical gender ideology from schools.

The One B.C. Party also hosted an event inside the legislature featuring Billboard Chris, aimed at educating lawmakers and the public about the harms of child gender transitioning.

Under Premier David Eby’s socialist NDP government, it came as little surprise that the bill was voted down.

What is surprising is that they shut down the bill proposal before first read, and while the majority of B.C. Conservatives voted to advance the bill, Armstrong and Billboard Chris claim all of their MLAs were barred by party leadership from attending the educational event.