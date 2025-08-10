Billboard Chris launches nonprofit to combat child medical transitioning

Chris Elston, a British Columbian child protection activist, better known as “Billboard Chris,” has officially launched a nonprofit organization aimed at stopping what he calls “the greatest child abuse scandal in the history of modern medicine.”

The We Speak Truth Foundation, registered as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the United States, is set to broaden awareness of and action against the dangers of gender-affirming care and child transitioning.

“Today I have launched a non-profit organization in the United States,” Elston stated in a video posted to his X account on August 7. “It’s called the We Speak Truth Foundation because that’s what we do, we speak the truth about the greatest child abuse scandal in the history of modern medicine. I am of course referring to this practice of trying to change the sex of children with puberty blocking drugs, the opposite sexes hormones and surgeries.”

According to Elston, the foundation’s goals are simple but urgent: to educate politicians and the public on the irreversible harms of child transition, push for legislative bans on the practice, defend free speech and parental rights, and equip everyday citizens with tools to “speak the truth — one conversation at a time.”

When asked why the nonprofit will be based out of the U.S., when Elston himself is Canadian, Elston told Rebel News the U.S. was the clear choice for launching the nonprofit. “The mission of this organization is to stop child transition everywhere, so there isn't a separate launch for Europe or Canada, etc. It's established in the U.S. for the simple reason that there is far more support south of the border in fighting back against gender ideology and child transition.”

The foundation’s launch follows mounting international momentum on the issue. Countries like Sweden, the UK, and Finland have recently scaled back medicalized gender interventions for minors after independent reviews found a lack of evidence for safety and efficacy. But in North America, many clinics continue to prescribe puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to children.

“The We Speak Truth Foundation is launching at a critical time,” Elston said in his official launch statement. “Across Europe and the United States, independent medical reviews have concluded there is no reliable evidence to justify the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and irreversible surgeries on minors. Yet the ideology persists, leaving countless children vulnerable to lifelong physical and psychological harm.”

Elston, a former financial professional and father of two daughters, left his career in 2020 to confront gender ideology head-on. Since then, he’s become a globally recognized advocate, known for his calm but direct conversations with strangers on sidewalks and college campuses while wearing signs on his person with statements on them such as “children cannot consent to puberty blockers.”

While peaceful and knowledgeable in his approach, Elton has faced much opposition to his advocacy, including being physically assaulted over 30 times and police interference.

He’s taken his message as far as the United Nations Human Rights Council, the European Union, and even the general session of the World Economic Forum. The We Speak Truth Foundation, he says, is the next phase of that mission.

“We’re building a movement that’s rooted in truth, compassion, and courage,” Elston said. “We’re not going to stand by while children are told they were born in the wrong body. That message is not only false—it’s dangerous.”

Elston also pointed to a recent court victory in Australia as a sign of the tide turning. There, he and Elon Musk separately and successfully challenged censorship from the government’s “eSafety Commissioner,” who had ordered one of his X posts taken down for using biologically accurate pronouns to describe a trans-identified activist named Teddy Cook.

Despite promoting bondage and bestiality, Cook had been appointed to help write health policy for the World Health Organization. The court sided with Elston, in what he and others have called a major win for free speech.

“Children are beautiful just as they are—no drugs or scalpels needed,” Elston said, reinforcing one of the central messages behind the new organization.

The We Speak Truth Foundation is now live, with an impressive board of directors, including Bridget Ziegler, who serves as the organization's President & Executive Director. Ziegler is a member of the Sarasota County School Board, whose parental rights advocacy contributed to advancing education policy through Florida’s Parents’ Bill of Rights.