The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal has refused to reopen a sex discrimination complaint against luxury retailer Holt Renfrew after the complainant signed a mediated settlement, took the money and then said he had not given informed consent, Rebel News has learned.

The decision, McBride v. Holt Renfrew & Co. Limited and another, 2026 BCHRT 243, was issued by tribunal member Ijeamaka Anika on Nov. 17.

Richard Alan McBride filed his complaint on March 10, 2022, against Holt Renfrew and John Stockwell, alleging sex discrimination in employment. The decision describes the allegation in a single line, “He alleges sexual harassment.”

At a tribunal mediation on Jan. 23, 2026, McBride, who had a lawyer at the time, signed a settlement agreement, a release and a Form 6, the tribunal’s withdrawal form. The tribunal dismissed the complaint on Feb. 12, 2026. He received the proceeds, minus his lawyer’s fees, by trust cheque the next day. The amount is not disclosed.

On May 15, 2026, now representing himself, he applied to reopen the case, saying he had signed while unwell and under financial pressure, that the mediation did not follow tribunal policy and that the documents were defective.

Anika’s answer turned first on the calendar. Under the tribunal’s rules, a party has 14 days to apply for reconsideration once the grounds for it come to light.

“He applied on May 15, 2026, about three months after the dismissal and almost four months after the mediation,” the decision states. “Mr. McBride does not explain why he waited until May 15, 2026, to apply.”

Even if she accepted the late application, she found no serious grounds to reopen the complaint. He had a lawyer, and he kept the money. Agreeing with Stockwell’s argument that McBride had affirmed the settlement by accepting the funds, she wrote, “I agree that this conduct weighs against reopening the complaint.”

On his claim that illness compromised his consent, she wrote, “The evidence does not establish that he provided consent under medical duress.” On pressure from the other side, “Duress requires improper pressure, and Mr. McBride does not say that either Respondent applied any.”

The decision adds, “There is also a strong public interest in honouring settlements reached through the Tribunal’s mediation process.” Its order reads, “The complaint remains dismissed, and the file remains closed.”

Anika is a part-time member of the tribunal, appointed Aug. 21, 2023. The tribunal says she was previously a researcher with the University of British Columbia Investigations Office, where she worked on investigations into allegations of discrimination and sexual misconduct. Members are appointed by the provincial cabinet under the Human Rights Code.

Tribunal members answer to no voter. This time, one of them held a complainant to the deal he signed.