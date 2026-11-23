On Nov. 19, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration did something Canada still hasn’t.

It created the CBER Safety Council, a body dedicated to watching vaccines, gene therapies and blood products after they hit the market. The FDA says it is “a layer of review that is distinct from the product offices that conduct premarket approval.”

In plain terms, the people who approve a product are no longer the only ones grading it afterward.

The council will review safety signals, run structured benefit-risk assessments, and recommend label changes, risk-management plans and even market withdrawals. It is also told to publish safety communications promptly, “with clear documentation of the evidence underlying each decision.” It draws on VAERS, the FDA’s Sentinel System and the CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink.

It isn’t a cure-all for the problems with vaccine adverse-event reporting. The council only recommends, the CBER director still decides, and the FDA hasn’t yet named its members.

But one thing is for sure. It’s more than Canada has.

Here, vaccines are approved by Health Canada’s Biologic and Radiopharmaceutical Drugs Directorate (BRDD), which says that once a product is authorized it keeps working “to continue to monitor the product’s safety and effectiveness.” Adverse-reaction reports flow into the Canada Vigilance Program, run by the Marketed Health Products Directorate. Both directorates sit inside the same Health Products and Food Branch.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) operates CAEFISS, the Canadian Adverse Events Following Immunization Surveillance System, which is largely passive.

Its Advisory Committee on Causality Assessment is made up of “PHAC and Health Canada physician experts.” Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) advises on how to use vaccines, not on whether to pull them.

The result is a circular system of government oversight, with the same institutional ecosystem approving products, monitoring their safety and evaluating its own decisions. There is no truly independent layer of scrutiny with a mandate to second-guess the approvers and show its work.

Speaking of showing work, that isn’t exactly Health Canada’s strong suit.

As Rebel News reported, it took three years, two Information Commissioner files and a Federal Court application to pry loose Health Canada’s own internal review calling Pfizer’s SV40 sequence undisclosed, unexpected and unnecessary. The department also pulled the direct link to its adverse-event reporting form from December 2020 to February 2023.

Then there’s what happens to those who get hurt.

Under the former Vaccine Injury Support Program, run by Ottawa contractor Oxaro (formerly RCGT), 3,557 claims were filed between June 1, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2025. The Medical Review Board assessed 1,433 and approved 252, about 18 per cent. Of 163 appeals assessed, a mere 11 were approved.

As Rebel News exclusively reported, access-to-information records showed more than 60 per cent of the program’s budget was set aside for the consultancy running it, not the injured. By Dec. 31, 2024, Oxaro had spent $33.7 million on administration while injured Canadians received just $16.9 million.

PHAC took the program over on April 1, 2026, and says more than 2,000 claims and appeals are still open.

As Washington decides the people who approve a product shouldn’t be the only ones judging it once it’s on the market, Ottawa hasn’t said a peep about who’s checking the checkers.