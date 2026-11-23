The Carney government’s proposed online safety regulator would write rules and enforce duties on digital platforms, and its powers are now at the centre of a free speech fight as MPs study Bill C-34. The Safe Social Media Act remains before the House of Commons Canadian Heritage committee after passing second reading on Oct. 29.

The bill would create a Digital Safety Commission to oversee social media and artificial intelligence chatbot services. Canadian Heritage says the commission would assess platforms’ safety plans, audit compliance, issue orders and impose penalties. Regulations would set out rules on age checks, protective design features and what information platforms must disclose.

Josh Dehaas, interim litigation director of the Canadian Constitution Foundation, warned MPs in prepared testimony on Nov. 17 that companies facing heavy penalties would have every reason to remove controversial but lawful speech. He argued that platforms cannot reliably pick out all the targeted material without taking down protected speech too.

His concern covered both the duty to reduce exposure to harmful content and the uncertainty over how the regulator would use its powers. Because companies would not know in advance which decisions the commission might criticize, Dehaas said, they would lean toward restricting more speech. His submission also objected to rules requiring platforms to report some lawful content they moderate.

Rebel News covered the testimony on Nov. 19, including a discussion on the Buffalo Roundtable with Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle and Tamara Lich. That report noted Dehaas’s distinction between mandatory takedowns and the broader chilling effect he expects from the new regulatory system.

The government’s published framework would require platforms to remove child sexual exploitation material and intimate images shared without consent. It also proposes duties to reduce exposure to other kinds of harmful content, including content that foments hatred or incites violence. Ottawa says specialized oversight is needed to protect users, especially children.

The CCF says it supports measures to keep children safe online and to stop the sharing of intimate images without consent, but it calls the bill a “grave risk to free speech” and has launched a petition urging Parliament to abandon it. The committee held hearings on the bill on Nov. 17 and 19, according to Parliament’s legislative tracker, and it has not yet reached third reading or the Senate.