WATCH: Teachers SMEAR Anzacs as villains to push pro-Palestine agenda

I’ve been warning that the so-called pro-Palestinian movement wouldn’t stop at demonising Israel. Once they’d twisted that narrative beyond recognition, Australia would be next. Now it’s happening — just in time for Anzac Day.

A group calling themselves 'Teachers and School Staff for Palestine Victoria' has launched another classroom resource aimed at reframing how Anzac Day is taught. But let’s be clear: this isn’t about honest education. It’s about poisoning young minds with anti-Australian propaganda and turning our national day of remembrance into a weapon against our country’s values.

This morning, the group’s spokesperson Lucy Honour appeared on 3AW with Tom Elliott and made it crystal clear. “We want to teach children beyond the mythology,” she said. “We want to give them information about what the original Anzacs were actually involved in… including burning villages, breaking up protests, banning propaganda and whipping and lashing people.”

They’re painting our Anzacs — volunteers who laid down their lives fighting tyranny — as violent tools of empire. The same tactic they use to demonise Israel is now being turned on our own soldiers. As I’ve said all along, it was never going to stop at Israel.

Even the idea of Anzac sacrifice was under attack. When Tom rightly pointed out that our troops fought militaristic Germany in the most brutal war humanity had ever seen, Honour brushed it off. “It’s a myth and it’s actually a lie,” she said, claiming their sacrifice “led to killing people” and “occupation of other people’s land.”

Unbelievable. These people are trying to indoctrinate kids to hate their own country. If that wasn’t enough, she even claimed Australia committed war crimes in World War II. That’s right — she slandered our fight against the Nazis and the Japanese Empire.

When Tom pushed back, she doubled down, saying we need to question whether Anzac mythology “helps us understand which wars to support,” and claimed it “covers up so much of the crimes.”

Let me say this loud and clear: the Anzacs were courageous Australian heroes. Yes, war is ugly, but our troops volunteered to fight evil — and many never came home. We owe them respect, not revisionist hit jobs from a fringe group of radical teachers.

We can’t let this ideological poison creep into our schools. Our kids deserve the truth—not a politicised hit piece designed to make them ashamed of being Australian.

It comes just a year after the group was widely criticised over its condemnation of the Anzac legacy, claiming it should be 'dismantled' due to its association with past 'atrocities,' including a 'massacre' by Australian troops.