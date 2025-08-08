Backlash grows after Nova Scotia bans hiking in the woods over wildfire risk

On Thursday's live stream, Tamara Ugolini and Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston banning outdoor activities in the woods like hiking due to an elevated wildfire risk.

Houston announced the ban on Tuesday while speaking to reporters, noting the measure will be in effect until October 15 unless the weather conditions significantly improve. Nova Scotia has seen a lack of rain in recent days with no rain in the forecast over the next several days as well.

Sheila condemned Houston for applying such a restrictive, blanket policy that even prevents people from walking in the woods on their own land.

The premier could have targeted more potentially dangerous activities during peak wildfire season like setting campfires or cigarette smoking, Sheila noted.

'Stay out of the woods': Nova Scotia bans hiking over wildfire risks



"We are restricting travel and activities that really aren't necessary for most of us — hiking, camping, fishing, and the use of vehicles in the woods are not permitted," said Premier Houston.



On Wednesday's… pic.twitter.com/0P9DYxQrJm — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 7, 2025

"He's banning people from fishing and hiking as though your shoes might cause the electricity in the air to result in a lightning strike," she said.

"But he also warns people from using the woods on their own property, as if someone's going to burn down their own forest on purpose. It was just crazy," Sheila continued.

Tamara also condemned Houston's controversial move to ban people from walking in nature under the threat of massive fines.

"This is really Covid lockdowns re-packaged as a climate lockdown, and of course, for your safety and for the wellbeing of all," she said.

A post on X by Lion Advocacy noted that a one-week hiking trip could theoretically result in three-and-a-half years in jail and $3.5 million in fines under the current legislation.