Banned trans netballer LASHES OUT following boycott threat

A transgender netball player banned from competing in a Victorian league has fired back at the decision, accusing a rival team of hypocrisy and fuelling a hostile environment for 'gender-diverse' athletes.

Manawa Aranui, who previously played men’s netball at a high level before transitioning, represented Melton Central Football and Netball Club in the Riddell District Netball League (RDNL). Last week, Melton South, a rival club, declared its players did not feel safe playing against Aranui and another trans teammate, threatening to boycott future matches.

On Wednesday, the RDNL banned both players for the remainder of the season, citing Section 42 of the Sex Discrimination Act, which permits the exclusion of gender-diverse players if their “strength, stamina or physique” provides a competitive advantage.

In response, Aranui posted an angry statement on Facebook, saying, “I’ve sat quietly long enough while this narrative brewed and I’ve been dragged — publicly and without consent — into a conversation where both my character and identity have been attacked.”

He accused Melton South of double standards, claiming, “Your head coach tried to recruit me to play for your club. Yes — YOUR HEAD COACH TRIED TO RECRUIT ME.”

“The same club now publicly speaking out against me... is the very club whose head coach approached me to join you,” he added, calling them “#Hypocrites”.

Aranui questioned whether his gender identity would be a problem if he played for Melton South. “You’ve played six quarters against me — AND we played all season last year along side each other for Glen Orden — suddenly NOW I’m ‘dangerous’?”

She continued, “We have two umpires on the court... If I had done what you claim, wouldn’t I have been warned, penalised, or reprimanded? For the record: I haven’t been cautioned once — not in this league, or any other I’ve played in.”

Melissa Dawson, Melton South’s netball coordinator, told media “One of the players is six foot something – it’s ridiculous... Netball Victoria needs to put the safety of biological females first.”

Netball Victoria reaffirmed its commitment to inclusion, stating it was “following its gender diversity policy” and supports “netballers of all backgrounds.”