SHOCKING VIDEO: transgender netballer FLATTENS female opponent

Calls for bans grow after former men's league player crashes into female rival during weekend netball match.

The disturbing footage shows transgender netballer Manawa Aranui colliding heavily with a female opponent.

A transgender netball player has sparked renewed debate over safety in women’s sport after a weekend match saw an opponent knocked to the ground during play.

Footage from Saturday’s match between Melton Centrals and Romsey in country Victoria shows Melton Central player Manawa Aranui, who formerly played elite men’s netball, making contact with a smaller opponent during an aerial contest. The Romsey player collides with Aranui and falls heavily.

The shocking incident comes amid a broader investigation by Netball Victoria into whether transgender players, including Aranui, pose a safety risk to female competitors in the Riddell District Football Netball League (RDFNL).

RDFNL chief executive Jordan Doyle said the league would continue to follow Netball Victoria’s Gender Diversity Policy but was considering other approaches adopted by neighbouring competitions.

“The RDFNL is committed to ensuring that our participants are safeguarded into the future as right now based upon advice from Clubs, there are many concerns,” Doyle said.

The Ballarat Football Netball League previously ruled Aranui ineligible to compete in its women’s competition, citing safety concerns. It sought legal advice which confirmed that “under Section 42 of the Sex Discrimination Act it is lawful to exclude a person from participation in any competitive sporting activity in which strength, stamina or physique of competitors is relevant,” a spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Melton South players are threatening to boycott their upcoming game against Melton Centrals.

Melton South netball co-ordinator Melissa Dawson, whose team has already played against the transgender athletes, said she would support her players if they refused to take the court.

“One of the (transgender) players is six foot something – it’s ridiculous,” Dawson said. “Netball Victoria needs to put the safety of biological females first.”

Netball Victoria said it was “working with Riddell District Football Netball League to find a suitable resolution to the concerns raised about safety.”

“Through our policy and actions we continue to support and welcome netballers of all backgrounds, including gender-diverse players who have rights under anti-discrimination laws that netball, like other community sports, must follow,” a spokesperson said.

Latest News

