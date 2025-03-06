B.C. Conservative MLA discusses false 'unmarked graves' claim

B.C. Conservative MLA Dallas Brodie, also a former attorney who also serves as the justice critic, has been under fire for telling the truth.

Nearly four years after the claim of unmarked graves at a Kamloops Residential School, and millions of taxpayer dollars later, no bodies have been uncovered. Matter of fact, no excavation has taken place at the school site.

For pointing that out, her NDP opponents, the legacy media, and even fellow Conservatives have ostracized Brodie. And still, she stands by her comments.

The truth found in our documentary about the “discovery” of 215 buried children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School is now free for you to watch and share 👇🏾 https://t.co/zZ3vKsbQaO — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 2, 2023

The MLA post follows an ongoing legal battle involving B.C. criminal defense lawyer Jim Heller, who is suing the Law Society of B.C. for defamation.

Heller alleges the law society acted in bad faith and abandoned its ethical duties after he was labeled a "residential school denier" for simply bringing forth a resolution that the society’s mandatory training stop falsely teaching lawyers that "an unmarked burial site containing the bodies of 215 children" had been discovered.

He proposed they use the more accurate term "potential unmarked burial site," a revision even the Kamloops Band has quietly adopted, now referring to the site as "probable anomalies."

The number of confirmed child burials at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School site is zero.



Zero.



No one should be afraid of the truth. Not lawyers, their governing bodies, or anyone else. 1/3https://t.co/ymtHLhdmZn — Dallas Brodie (@Dallas_Brodie) February 22, 2025

Brodie’s statement, in support of Heller, quickly drew support and criticism. B.C. Conservative House Leader A’aliyah Warbus called on Brodie to "Inform yourself, get the latest facts, research AND talk to survivors."

"Questioning the narratives of people who lived and survived these atrocities, is nothing but harmful and taking us backward in reconciliation," she added.

Kamloops-North Thompson MLA, Peter Milobar, also criticized Brodie in the legislature while acknowledging his son-in-law is a Kamloops Band member. Milobar pledged support for the Nation in combatting "residential school denialism."

To no surprise, the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs called her "racist to the core." This same group defended Harsha Walia after she appeared to endorse church burnings in response to the claim of unmarked graves. Alleged arson attacks led to the destruction of some 90 churches across Canada, including 31 in the province.

The legacy media has also cited the group, who claims Brodie's comments are "racist" and harmful "denialism."