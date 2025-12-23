B.C. embracing UNDRIP makes it 'most extreme jurisdiction in the world': Drea Humphrey

On Monday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Rebel News Viewers' Choice Award winner, Drea Humphrey for a look back on a wild year in British Columbia politics.

Throughout the year, the province's adoption of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP) through its own legislation, known as the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA), has been an ongoing issue.

DRIPA was brought to the forefront of political conversations following the B.C. Supreme Court's landmark ruling in the Cowichan Tribes case, which upended the way property rights are interpreted — determining Aboriginal title superseded the existing fee simple title over large swathes of public and private land.

“This is absolutely a huge risk,” Drea told Ezra, pointing to realtors and those in the housing industry who have detailed numerous concerns from property owners following the decision.

“We don't even know if these cases are already happening,” she continued, noting how most residents were unaware the Cowichan lawsuit was even happening, adding the public only recently became aware of another similar legal battle playing out in Kamloops.

In this environment, “who wants to do business in British Columbia?” she wondered. “British Columbia is the first — the most extreme jurisdiction in the world — to have taken that aspirational UN framework for Indigenous rights.”

The provincial legislature, led by Premier David Eby's socialist New Democrats, “ignored the UN's human rights, which would include all of us, and they took the UN's idea of what Indigenous rights is — which includes they should have access to any land they ever walked on, if they say they did — and they made that law binding, and they have a commitment to make all of our laws align there.”

B.C.'s struggle with the impact from DRIPA is going to continue being “a very big issue for 2026, you just wait and see,” Drea said.