B.C. ostriches likely spared another week as Supreme Court continues deliberations

Universal Ostrich Farms Inc. v. Canadian Food Inspection Agency is not scheduled for a Supreme Court of Canada decision this week, according to the latest "Judgments to be Rendered on Leave Applications" list.

The farm's hundreds of healthy, avian flu-recovered ostriches will likely survive the week despite the CFIA's cull mission, as the country's top court deliberates.

OSTRICH FARM GOOD NEWS:



The birds are likely to live through this week!



Below are the Application for Leave to Appeal cases expected to receive judgments this week in Supreme Court. Universal Ostrich Farms Inc. v. Canadian Food Inspection Agency is not among them.



Meanwhile, in the United States, scientific and industry experts are saying what Ottawa won’t: ostriches are not chickens and they shouldn’t be treated like them.

The American Ostrich Association (AOA), which represents producers across the United States, recently issued a formal request to the U.S. Department of Agriculture urging an end to blanket kill orders for ostriches.

Despite that scientific evidence, the CFIA remains unmoved. Their mandate is clear: kill every bird on the property, despite the fact that they’ve been virus-free for more than 270 days.

Rebel News confirmed with the court registry that Universal Ostrich Farms is appealing lower-court decisions upholding the CFIA’s cull order.

The farmers argue the order is inhumane, economically and scientifically unjustified, as the birds have been healthy and asymptomatic for over 270 days, and were previously farmed for antibody therapeutics research.

The CFIA and RCMP continue to occupy the property, controlling the farmers' and their neighbors' land in a costly standoff. Taxpayers await a decision that could take weeks, despite the farmers likely being spared for at least another week.