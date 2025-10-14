CFIA ostrich farm overreach accelerates as neighbour's property seized, threatened with arrest

In the latest twist of the Universal Ostrich Farms vs. Canadian Food Inspection Agency standoff, Rebel News is exposing how the CFIA’s overreach has expanded beyond the farmers and their avian-flu immune ostriches, and onto the property of their neighbours.

While on site, we spoke with Alyson Turnbull, niece of ostrich farm co-owner Karen Espersen and cousin to farm spokesperson, Katie Pasitney. Turnbull explained her immediate families' shock and horror to come home to much of her mother’s land being seized for the CFIA cull mission while they were away from the home.

The property, which borders the farmers' property, was never deemed a “dangerous zone” until this past September, just before the CFIA was granted a “warrant to search” under the Health of Animals Act, section 34.

Despite not being involved in the ostrich farm operation, the family has been treated like criminals; RCMP remain stationed at their property around the clock while the Supreme Court deliberates whether the CFIA’s cull order can proceed.

When Alyson tried to get answers as to why they were being restricted and told they can’t even harvest their own garlic, an RCMP officer told her that the CFIA “has control of your property” and that they were being “gracious enough” to allow them to access to the house only.

She was later warned via text by a liaison officer to remember, that according to CFIA, Alyson could not go into her mom’s “property without first emailing them” and cautioned that the CFIA could order her arrest if she did not comply.

The overreach mirrors the same heavy-handed approach that Alyson’s aunt and cousin, Karen and Katie, faced when being arrested shortly after the CFIA descended to their properties, because the ostrich farmers insisted on humanely caring for their birds until the CFIA was lawfully able to cull them.

A list of “Judgements to be rendered on leave applications” for this week do not list the “UoF vs CFIA” case, which means the cull will likely remain paused this week.

Still, the CFIA shows no signs of backing off the land, returning care to the farmers, and spending less tax dollars in doing so to give the Supreme Court time to reserve judgement.