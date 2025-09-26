Ostrich Farmers speak out, were arrested for trying to feed their birds

The farmers face ‘obstruction’ charges under the Animal Health Act.

Drea Humphrey
  |   September 26, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

Rebel News was in Edgewood, B.C., as the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and RCMP enforced a cull order at Universal Ostrich Farms. Despite 395 living ostriches never being tested for avian flu, the agency moved to kill the flock based on two PCR tests from dead carcasses in December.

Farm co-owner Karen Espersen and her daughter, Katie Pasitney, were arrested inside the pens after pleading to feed their birds. They claim officials agreed as a sting operation to facilitate their arrest and removal.

Co-owner Dave Bilinski, who happened to be outside of the pens at the time, was not taken into custody.

Supporters were outraged as RCMP escorted the farmers away. Rebel News captured aerial footage of the hidden CFIA command station with a local's help. It was tucked away behind a line of trees — a setup hidden from sight at ground level.

Pasitney and her mother face charges under Section 35(1) of the federal Animal Health Act for obstructing inspectors. Their defence lawyer, Umar Sheikh, is crowdfunded by supporters.

Sheikh's intervention this week secured an interim stay from the Supreme Court of Canada, temporarily halting the slaughter. The CFIA remains on-site, only caring for birds, not culling.

The farm's lawyer must reply to the CFIA by Monday. Afterward, a Supreme Court judge will decide on a longer pause for a full hearing.

