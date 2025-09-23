DAY 1: Inside Universal Ostrich Farms as cull order looms

Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey dropped what she was doing and rushed to the remote British Columbia town of Edgewood, where the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is determined to carry out a cull order on 400 healthy ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms.

The situation at the farm seems to be nearing a dramatic conclusion following a lengthy legal process that began when two birds died of avian flu. Now, more than 250 days since those birds passed, the remaining flock appears to be healthy and are having their antibodies and eggs used for scientific research into the virus.

Despite that, and offers from Americans to take the flock and continue the research efforts, the CFIA is insisting the cull order must go on. RCMP officers have been on site at the farm, where supporters have showed up to protest against the slaughter.

Drea Humphrey gave Rebel News viewers a live look at what the situation is like on the ground at Universal Ostrich Farms on Monday, reporting throughout the day from the farm where she's been embedded.

Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid also made the trek to the farm, travelling from Alberta to British Columbia on a trip that took more than 11 hours, to provide more supplies and assistance for our on-the-ground coverage.

While tensions remained high throughout the day and night on Monday, the cull order was not executed — much to the delight of the farmers and their supporters.

Continue to follow the latest developments and support our coverage of this story at SaveTheOstriches.com.