BREAKING: Watch live as RCMP, feds move onto Universal Ostrich Farms for cull

Emotions are running high as the farm's owners and its supporters are attempting to peacefully prevent the slaughter of the flock of exotic birds.

Rebel News
  |   September 22, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

Authorities have entered the property of Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C. ahead of the expected slaughter of nearly 400 healthy ostriches.

Today could mark the conclusion of a months-long saga to save the healthy flock of ostriches from a cull order initiated by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The order stems from an anonymous tip and PCR tests on just two birds that died months ago, which the CFIA claims were positive for H5N1 avian flu.

A convoy of police vehicles and contracted cull vehicles have descended upon the farm, with protesters saying this could be the day the federal government executes the order.

Rebel News journalist Drea Humphrey is on the ground covering the events as they happen.

  • Bill W.
    commented 2025-09-22 18:59:41 -0400 Flag
    What is happening now? Did CFIA leave the site?
  • John Landry
    commented 2025-09-22 16:05:28 -0400 Flag
    Once again, I am ashamed of our government.