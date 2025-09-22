BREAKING: Watch live as RCMP, feds move onto Universal Ostrich Farms for cull

Authorities have entered the property of Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C. ahead of the expected slaughter of nearly 400 healthy ostriches.

Today could mark the conclusion of a months-long saga to save the healthy flock of ostriches from a cull order initiated by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The order stems from an anonymous tip and PCR tests on just two birds that died months ago, which the CFIA claims were positive for H5N1 avian flu.

A convoy of police vehicles and contracted cull vehicles have descended upon the farm, with protesters saying this could be the day the federal government executes the order.

Rebel News journalist Drea Humphrey is on the ground covering the events as they happen.

11.Tensions high at a universal ostrich farms https://t.co/3l6kXDZi1g — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) September 22, 2025