Beer boss steps down following backlash over 'woke' campaign

Carlton & United Breweries chief executive Danny Celoni is stepping down, with the company confirming his departure as public debate rages over a recent promotional campaign.

Celoni, who has led the Australian division of Asahi Beverages since 2022, will leave his role at the end of June. His resignation follows a week of heated criticism after Great Northern’s Outdoors for a Cause campaign was met with a 'Bud Light-style' backlash from customers.

The initiative was designed to raise funds for the Foundation for National Parks & Wildlife to purchase private land for conservation. However, critics in outdoor and camping communities took aim at the campaign, accusing Great Northern of supporting land restrictions that could lock them out of popular recreational areas.

In a post on Facebook, 4wd TV claimed the effort could result in state forests being converted into national parks.

“In an absolutely disgraceful move, Great Northern Brewing Co. has gone woke with a campaign to help get us locked out of forests!” the group wrote.

“Let’s save our State Forests! No more National Parks.”

Despite the controversy, Asahi Beverages has insisted Celoni’s departure is unrelated to the campaign and was decided months earlier.

Asahi Group chief executive Amanda Sellers said Celoni’s resignation was disappointing but respected.

“Danny has played an important role over the past few months in the discussions that have resulted in our new structure,” Sellers said.

“Danny is an incredibly respected CEO and industry leader, so we understand Danny’s decision to pursue new opportunities at the CEO level.

“He will leave the business at the end of June, but until then he will continue to play an important role in ensuring the transition process runs smoothly.”

An Asahi spokesperson reaffirmed that Celoni had informed the company of his plans to step down last year.

“Danny decided to leave the business late last year following our decision to reorganise Asahi’s Australian and NZ business,” the spokesperson said.

“This was well before the Outdoors for a Cause national parks donation campaign which we terminated last week.

“Danny is not leaving because of Great Northern’s abandoned Outdoors for a Cause campaign.”

Nigel Parsons has been appointed as the company’s new chief commercial officer, taking over on April 1. Parsons, who joined Asahi in 2021, will oversee commercial and sales operations across Australia and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Great Northern has confirmed the campaign will no longer be used to expand national parks.

“Great Northern’s Outdoors for a Cause campaign was yesterday paused following feedback from our passionate drinkers,” said Great Northern’s head of marketing, Zac Gelman.

“Our donation to the Foundation for National Parks & Wildlife will now not be used to buy land to add to national parks.

“Our donation will instead be used for the preservation of endangered species.”