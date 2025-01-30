Aussie beer brand backflips after tasting its own 'Bud Light' moment

A major Australian beer brand has been forced to rethink a fundraising campaign after backlash over its plans to support the expansion of national parks.

Great Northern Brewing Co. had announced its Outdoors for a Cause campaign earlier this month, pledging to match customer donations up to $200,000 to the Foundation for National Parks and Wildlife. The funds were originally earmarked to help create new national parks.

🤣🤣🤣 the great northern boycott has begun. The Greg Norman has gone woke. Fuck me. @bouta_nt you ok mate.



I know a good pale ale for ya 👍 pic.twitter.com/aAAPvhomO6 — Bryn Davies (@tofar1) January 28, 2025

But after facing intense criticism from outdoor enthusiasts concerned about access restrictions, the company has backtracked, stating the money will now go toward protecting endangered species instead.

Great Northern Brewing Co. removed a social media post promoting the campaign and deleted a link to the donation page from its online channels.

Bush lovers are boycotting Great Northern Beer because they support locking up more of the bush.



I'd join them if it weren't for the fact I've been boycotting Great Northern for years...



because it's crap. pic.twitter.com/QvCIDe2bWs — Topher Field (@TopherField) January 30, 2025

“Great Northern’s Outdoors for a Cause campaign was paused yesterday following feedback from our passionate drinkers,” Great Northern marketing head Zac Gelman said in a statement.

“Our donation to the Foundation for National Parks and Wildlife will now not be used to buy land to add to national parks. Our donation will instead be used for the preservation of endangered species.

“Whether it’s hiking, fishing, 4-wheel driving or just relaxing, Great Northern drinkers use and preserve their precious spots in the great outdoors and we support them.”

The Foundation for National Parks and Wildlife states on its website that it “invest[s] in projects that protect threatened wildlife and habitats, create and grow national parks, and so much more.”

Critics of the campaign argued that expanding national parks would lead to restricted public access to bushland, impacting activities like camping, four-wheel driving, and pet ownership in affected areas.

The debate has been particularly heated in Victoria, where a proposed Great Forest National Park would set aside 300,000 hectares of the Central Highlands, limiting access for hunters, firewood collectors, prospectors, and recreational vehicle users.

If Great northern don’t publicly state they had no idea of the repurcussions of what they were supporting and reverse it, this will be the end of great northern beer.#auspol #auspol2025 https://t.co/WV4S9ypOhO — Phillip Bigg SFF (@PhillipBiggSFF) January 27, 2025

Victorians Against the Great Forest National Park media liaison officer Leonie Blackwell welcomed Great Northern Brewing Co.’s decision to change its approach.

“We love the bush and conservationists love the bush too. We both want to look after our bush for generations to come, but the reality is we have different ideas on how to achieve that,” Blackwell said.

“The challenge we have is when corporations want to look like they are doing the right thing, but they haven’t looked at both sides and dive in too quickly.

“We commend them (Great Northern Brewing Co.) for the decision (to change terms of the fundraiser) and congratulate them for listening to the people.”

The backlash against Great Northerncampaign mirrors the fallout from Bud Light’s disastrous marketing move in the U.S., where the beer giant faced a massive consumer boycott after failing to understand its target market and partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light’s attempt to align with progressive social causes alienated its core drinkers, leading to a sharp decline in sales and lasting reputational damage. While Great Northern’s controversy is rooted in land access rather than identity politics, both cases highlight the risks beer brands face when they wade into divisive issues without fully considering their customer base.

