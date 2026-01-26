Belgian MP warns of dangers of mass immigration

Sam van Rooy tells Ezra Levant that halting unchecked immigration is vital to fighting antisemitism and protecting minorities in Western societies.

Ezra Levant
  |   January 26, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Article by Rebel News staff

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant spoke with Belgian Member of Parliament Sam van Rooy during the second International Conference on Combating Antisemitism in Jerusalem on Monday.

Ezra asked Van Rooy if unrestrained immigration could lead to Belgium becoming a non-Christian country. "Definitely," he said. "If we don't change the policies fundamentally, mass immigration, if we don't stop it, then we will become a Muslim country," he continued.

Van Rooy went on: "We will become an Islamized country where there is no place for minorities like Christians or atheists or Jews or whatever, we will become the Middle East, I've been warning [about] this for decades."

Ezra also spoke with Van Rooy about why he is attending the antisemitism conference in Jerusalem. "It's a huge problem. And it's already a huge problem for many decades, but of course since October 7th, it's been growing enormously in all of Europe, in the West, and definitely also in Belgium," he said.

"The city where I live, Antwerp, and where I'm also a city councillor, we have an antisemitic incident every day. Jewish schoolchildren are being bullied, are being terrorized, often by young Muslims. And this has to stop," Van Rooy added.

The Belgian Member of Parliament concluded his conversation with Ezra by asserting that Western countries must stop mass immigration, particularly from Muslim countries, to prevent a further rise in antisemitism and hate against minorities.

