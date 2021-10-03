Belgian physicist on the COVID-19 response from scientists and the healthcare community

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

I recently had the chance to sit down for an interview with Mr. Jean-Jacques Crèvecoeur, a Belgian physicist and recipient of several awards.

Crèvecoeur was one of the few scientists to have debated the H1N1 vaccination in the mainstream media in Quebec. He has worked for decades on immunization and works very closely with the Foundation for the Defense of the Rights and Freedom of the People.

Our discussion shows another side of the story, one that has been censored by the mainstream media. I believe in the importance of looking at all sides of a story, so that we can have a healthy debate on a subject.

Now, it's up to you to think critically!