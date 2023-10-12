Benjamin Weingarten: The Democratic Party has elevated Iran while isolating Israel

E-transfer (Canada):

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, author Benjamin Weingarten joined the show to break down the dire reality of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas terrorists.

Weingarten, author of American Ingrate: Ilhan Omar and the Progressive-Islamist Takeover of the Democratic Party, provided a stark analysis of the situation, unveiling the dangerous intersection of geopolitics and ideology.

The conversation delved into the complex dynamics of the region, highlighting the alarming rise of radical Islamist forces and their alliance with leftist progressives.

The discussion underscored the critical role of Israel as a frontline defender against extremism, emphasizing the precariousness of the current crisis.

Weingarten's insights shed light on the multifaceted challenges faced by Israel, echoing the sentiments of many who fear an escalation of the conflict.

The conversation touched on the deceptive calm preceding the storm, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive understanding of the situation.

As global powers grapple with their strategic interests, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East serves as a stark reminder of the intricate interplay between power, ideology, and the quest for stability.

Benjamin Weingarten is Editor at Large at RealClearInvestigations, a Senior Contributor to The Federalist, columnist at Newsweek and The Epoch Times, and a Fellow of the Claremont Institute.