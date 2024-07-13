Benjamin Weingarten answers question about Israeli legitimacy on panel at National Conservatism conference

In this clip from the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra continues covering the National Conservatism Conference in Washington, D.C.

During day two of the conference, a panel took place on "Islam, Israel, and the West." One of the panellists was Benjamin Weingarten, a Senior Contributor with the Federalist, and he was asked an interesting question about Israeli legitamazy.

Why do Jews get to be the only religious group to have a state that was taken from Palestinian Muslims in the entire world. And if it is such a legitimate state, then why has it not gotten along with its neighbours like legitimate states do for the past 60 years to the point where even America, under President Trump, tried to initiate peace, and it didn't work, and it still hasn't worked. So why?

Ezra speaks with Ben after the panel where they reexamine the question that was asked and various other issues, including Islamic supremacism, mass migration, and the influence of foreign funding on Western institutions.

Ben predicts that demographic shifts could lead to increased political power for some migrant groups that harbour values that do not align with traditional Western values.