Biden administration will be flagging "problematic" Facebook content

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra took a look at the latest initiative from the Biden administration and their push for more censorship on Facebook.

Facebook already has long lists of things you specifically can’t say.

You can say that the 2016 U.S. presidential election was unfair, for example — that Hillary Clinton actually won. But you can’t say that about the 2020 presidential election.

That’s pretty specific, isn’t it? You can’t promote ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine as remedies for COVID-19. But you can recommend them for any other malady, even ones you make up. You can say you’re the King of the Moon and that’s fine; but if you say that a transgender athlete is a “he” instead of a “she” on Twitter, that’s called “misgendering” and you’ll be censored.

It’s pretty extreme. But it’s not extreme enough for Joe Biden in the United States who has decided to flag "problematic" Facebook posts.

It’s not just a subject of disagreement, according to Psaki; it’s “harmful.” And “Facebook needs to move.” So that’s an instruction. They need to. They just have to do it. And in case this wasn’t clear enough, they’ve been in constant touch with Big Tech companies — making proposals, engaging with them. They want to censor people they hate and to promote “quality” information.

On the Biden administration offering to "help" Facebook's censorship Ezra said:

So they’re flagging posts for Facebook? Just being helpful I guess. Facebook is not flagging them hard enough already? So, this is just friendly help? Because Facebook doesn’t have enough staff maybe? They might be missing things? So the White House is just helping a company do its censorship work? Senior staff are pressuring Facebook.

