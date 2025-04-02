WATCH: Billboard Chris BATTLES Australia’s thought police

Chris Elston, better known as Billboard Chris, is taking on the Australian government over its blatant attack on free speech. I caught up with him in Melbourne, where he is battling the eSafety Commissioner in court.

His crime? Posting a tweet critical of an Australian activist, which the eSafety commissioner deemed unacceptable. Elston explained, "All I did was tweet a political opinion about the most horrific scandal of child abuse in our day, the transition of children."

Elston's post called out Teddy Cook, a vice president at the Australian Professional Association for Transgender Health, over her appointment to a WHO "panel of experts" on transgender health.

The post referenced Cook’s history of extreme social media content, linking to a Daily Mail article titled “Kinky secrets of a UN trans expert REVEALED” that included some of the disturbing images.

Alliance Defending Freedom International spokesperson Lois McLatchie Miller joined Elston in the fight, warning of the broader implications. "No Western government should be shutting down the speech of the people," she said. "We're challenging the eSafety commissioner at the administrative appeals tribunal in Melbourne, and we hope for victory."

Elston isn't just battling censorship online — Australian authorities have also tried to silence him in public spaces. "Since I've arrived in Australia, they tried to stop me speaking in the physical town square in Brisbane by giving me an $806 ticket threatening me with jail," he said.

The eSafety commissioner's argument is that Elston's tweet amounted to "cyber-revealing" of an adult and could cause "serious harm." But as McLatchie Miller pointed out, "Can she really claim that any criticism of her and her work would be so offensive that it has to be shut down?"

This case is about more than just one post—it's a fight against government overreach.

If Elston wins, the government will likely appeal. If he loses, the battle may go all the way to the High Court. But one thing is clear — he’s not backing down. "Whatever they try to do to silence me, I’m going to keep making sure it backfires."