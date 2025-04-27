WATCH: Billboard Chris Leads Ottawa Protest Against Gender Ideology

On Friday, April 25, activist Chris Elston led a protest in Ottawa against "gender-affirming care" for minors, joined by Maxime Bernier and Randy Hillier.

"We need to raise awareness and start conversations about what's being taught in these schools," said Elston, pointing specifically to Nepean High School, which he called "particularly notorious for pushing gender ideology."

The protest was met with a counter-demonstration by far-left group Community Solidarity Ottawa.

WATCH: Rebel's reporter is on the ground in Ottawa as Chris Elston's protest against gender ideology begins just days before the federal election.



— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 25, 2025

Tensions ran high as YouTuber James Klüg and Mia Hughes, senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, were swarmed by Antifa and radical trans activists.

Two individuals were arrested and released under the Trespass to Property Act.

OTTAWA: Violent trans activists arrested by police. The Antifa members were intimidating journalist and her cameraman, and 3 other persons before law enforcement jumped in.



— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 25, 2025

Bernier and Hillier, a former MPP, joined Elston to protect women and children and advocate for common sense.

“We are here to protect the kids and also women,” said Bernier. “We want women to be able to practice sport without having a biological man against them. We need to come back to common sense here in this country.”

Hillier emphasized the right to peaceful protest: “Peaceful assembly is a constitutionally protected right. Good people must stand up and tell others what is right and what is wrong. This whole cockamamie idea that there are more than two biological sexes is absolute bullshit. Even my rooster and chickens at home know the difference between a rooster and a hen.”

I spoke directly with Billboard Chris about why he organized today's demonstration against gender ideology here in Ottawa, which has drawn violent trans Antifa activists.



"We have a federal election coming up, and I think this needs to be something we talk about."



— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 25, 2025

Elston vowed to continue his activism. “Until we stop this child abuse, I’m going to keep doing things like this.”