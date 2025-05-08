Bloc leader throws jab at Alberta separatists, says 'oil and gas' aren't a culture
Blanchet's comments sparked fierce backlash from Albertans who see themselves as having a distinct culture revolving around freedom and liberty.
On Thursday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet's assertion that Alberta's separatist movement lacks its own 'culture.'
Speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, Blanchet criticized the growing separatist sentiment in Alberta. The Bloc leader took a shot at the province's oil and gas sector, insinuating he doesn't believe that qualifies as a 'culture.'
"The first idea is to define oneself as a nation, therefore it requires a culture of their own. And I am not certain that oil and gas qualify to define culture," he said.
Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet slams Alberta separatists and says that independence movements must have a "culture of their own."— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 8, 2025
"I am not certain that oil and gas qualify to define culture," he says. pic.twitter.com/MkHrQsM8lo
Sheila condemned Blanchet's remarks for failing to appreciate Alberta's unique history, culture, and needs. "He can't even agree with the fact that we should have our own self-determination like he does without taking a sideways swipe at us," she said.
"As our motto says, Alberta is strong and free. That's our provincial motto and it's really who we are, it's why we exist here," Sheila continued. "We do not have a culture that is just 'oil and gas.'"
Separation sentiment in Alberta has been heating up follow Mark Carney's victory in the federal election on April 28.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has also opened the door to potential independence by lowering the the petition threshold required for citizen-led referendums, including on separation.
Crude Sausage commented 2025-05-08 18:01:03 -0400 FlagAnd just like that, any respect I had for Yves-François Blanchet evaporates.