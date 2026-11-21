Police are hunting a man after a 24-year-old was stabbed in the chest in broad daylight on Melbourne's Bourke Street Mall and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The attack happened about 2.30pm on Saturday near the corner of Elizabeth Street, outside the H&M store, in the heart of the city's busiest shopping strip. Police say the two men did not know each other, and that the alleged offender approached a man and a woman without provocation.

"[There was] an altercation between a couple and an unknown male who assaulted the male victim and [it] ended up in a stab wound to the chest," Inspector Dale Huntington said.

Investigators have released a photograph of Evan Liatsas and, in a statement, said he may be able to assist their inquiries. They believe he lives a transient lifestyle in the Melbourne CBD and may have been sleeping rough. They have asked him, or anyone who knows where he is, to contact police. He has not been charged.

Inspector Huntington described the man police are seeking as a Caucasian man of about 30, with a beard, a dishevelled appearance and a white T-shirt. He said the man was known to police, may have put on more clothing, and may have been holding a sleeping bag. A sleeping bag is believed to have been involved in the altercation.

The alleged offender was last seen running north along Elizabeth Street towards Little Bourke Street. Police are using CCTV to try to track him, and have warned the public not to approach him. Anyone who sees him should call Triple Zero (000).

Ambulance Victoria said Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance and Advanced Life Support paramedics treated the injured man at the scene before he was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with upper body injuries. He was in a critical condition and underwent surgery. Inspector Huntington said the injuries were not life-threatening.

The 24-year-old was understood to have been in the city with his partner. Inspector Huntington said he was believed to have come into Melbourne to take part in activities in the city, with the Myer Christmas windows just around the corner. Witnesses said bystanders rushed to help, and that the injured man remained calm.

Inspector Huntington said police were not expecting a further incident, and that attacks of this kind rarely occur in the Melbourne CBD. "We really want to encourage people to come in and enjoy the city," he said. He also said police work with service providers around homeless people in the city, some of whom "maybe defend themselves and maybe carry some implements".

The stabbing comes a week before Victorians vote in the state election, with law and order a live campaign issue. Premier Ben Carroll has said community safety is his "number one priority", and Labor has pledged to double the police presence in the Melbourne CBD.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. The investigation is continuing.