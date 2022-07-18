BREAKING: AHS end covid vax mandate

Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands

The email, from interim AHS CEO Mauro Chies, published in full below, makes no reference to rehiring or compensating anyone terminated for resisting the now-defunct covid policy:



Dear staff, physicians, and volunteers

AHS is rescinding the Immunization of Workers for COVID-19 Policy, effective July 18, 2022. As a result, workers will no longer be required to be immunized for COVID-19 as a condition of employment.

This applies to all AHS, Covenant Health, Carewest, CapitalCare, and Alberta Precision Laboratories employees, members of the medical and midwifery staff, students and instructors, volunteers, and applicable contracted service providers. In addition, new hires and students will no longer be required to be immunized for COVID-19 upon hire or placement.

While COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide strong protection against serious illness, the decision to rescind the policy is the result of emerging evidence that initial doses of the vaccine as required by the policy have become less protective against infection and transmission. The COVID-19 vaccines available to date target the original strain of the virus and the virus has evolved since then.

The policy came into effect at a time when the immunization required by the policy was highly effective in protecting the health and safety of workers and patients by limiting the spread of COVID-19. Current evidence reveals that immunization without boosters has limited effectiveness in reducing transmission of the Omicron variants currently circulating.



The safety of our healthcare workers and patients is of the utmost importance and effective safety measures remain in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our workplaces. Our workforce continues to be required to stay home when sick, wear required personal protective equipment and practice hand hygiene. We will continue to closely monitor scientific evidence to assess the need for additional measures.

We continue to strongly recommend healthcare workers receive COVID-19 immunization and any boosters available to them to reduce the severity of infection and as part of our overall approach to protect patients and one another. Booster doses enhance the effectiveness of initial doses and help protect against waning immunity.

We are extremely grateful to all healthcare workers who are fully immunized. We would like to thank our key healthcare stakeholders, including our union partners and regulators, for their ongoing support and advocacy for immunization.

Over the coming weeks, we will be updating our policies and processes to reflect this change. We appreciate your understanding and patience as it will take time to update all appropriate resources.

For additional information, please see the Frequently Asked Questions, which will continue to be updated as we implement this change.

Thank you for your dedication, adaptability, and for all you do for each other and Albertans.



Mauro Chies

Interim AHS President & CEO

Dr. Laura McDougall

Senior Medical Officer of Health