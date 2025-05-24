BREAKING: Avian flu poster child joins fight to save B.C. ostriches from cull

The 13-year-old girl who has been at the centre of headlines warning the public of the dangers of avian flu in Canada is now adding her voice to the growing call to stop the mass cull of 400 healthy ostriches in rural British Columbia.

Joselynn, who became widely known earlier last year after officials claimed she contracted H5N1, has travelled with her family from the Fraser Valley to Universal Ostrich Farms to stand with the farmers trying to save their birds.

Her hospitalization from the illness was routinely cited in reports that warned the public of a possible human health threat. These reports have led to a mass cull of nearly nine million birds in the province since 2022.

The ostrich farmers and their supporters—some of whom have set up camp on the property in protest against the CFIA's looming plan to cull the healthy and likely immune flock—have been gaining political support, ranging from local, provincial, and federal politicians to international figures like U.S. Secretary of Health Robert Kennedy Junior.

All have publicly pleaded for the federal agency to back down from its kill order, especially since the birds have been healthy for months and, prior to being quarantined, were used in partnership with Japan and the U.S. for groundbreaking research that extracted their robust antibodies to neutralize viruses such as COVID-19 and the avian flu.

Now, the brave teen, who is tired of her story being attached to the CFIA's senseless slaughter plans, has travelled 7 hours from the Fraser Valley to stand with the farmers in an effort to save the ostriches.



This is a developing story. Rebel News is on-site and will have an interview with Joselynn to follow.