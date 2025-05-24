RFK Jr. steps in to join growing fight against Canada's ostrich cull plans

What began as a heartbreaking morning for the farmers and protesters against a cull order at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., with the grim discovery that one of their beloved birds had been mysteriously killed overnight, turned into an unexpectedly hopeful evening, as word came in that a major international ally has joined their fight.

The U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., along with the heads of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and National Institutes of Health, have formally asked the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to reconsider the planned mass cull of approximately 400 healthy research ostriches and preserve them for long-term scientific study instead.

The highly contested federal cull order was issued last December after two deceased birds tested positive for avian flu via the controversial PCR test. While 69 of the birds, approximately 15% of the flock, died from the sickness, the farmers consistently claimed that the feathered 400 were asymptomatic or quickly recovered from the virus and are now healthy and immune.

"We believe there is significant value in studying this population," a letter co-signed by Kennedy and top American health authorities stated. The letter further cited the birds' long lifespans, signs of natural immunity, and the potential for longitudinal studies on antibody response and immune memory.

"The indiscriminate destruction of entire flocks without up-to-date testing and evaluation can have significant consequences, including the loss of valuable genetic stock that may help explain risk factors for H5N1 mortality."

Kennedy's team emphasized that the United States government would fully support the research and is already intensely studying H5N1 to prepare for a potential epidemic. The letter also questioned the scientific basis for culling healthy birds long after the acute phase of infection has passed.

Katie Pasitney, farm owners daughter and spokesperson for the farm, read the letter aloud to a gathering of supporters Friday night, while visibly emotional.

"I never thought that a few nights ago I'd be on the phone arranging messages between Kennedy and John Catsimatidis at 3 in the morning," she said. "I was drifting in and out of sleep, thinking I was dreaming. But he said that he would write a letter to our Canadian government, and we got that," she said, before supporters cheered.

Kennedy had first voiced concerns over the cull back in April on Catsimatidis' radio show, The Cats Roundtable.

"These animals live to be 50 years old, they're not badly affected by bird flu, and we should be studying them," Kennedy said. "I'm horrified that they are going to kill these animals."

Kennedy is not alone in urging a rethink. Federal Conservative Scott Anderson and a number of B.C. MLAs have also called on CFIA to halt the cull, citing scientific uncertainty, ethical concerns and threats to farming sovereignty.

Earlier this month, the Regional District of Central Kootenay unanimously passed a motion to bar CFIA from disposing of ostrich carcasses at the local landfill unless the birds are first tested to confirm they're sick, a step CFIA has so far refused to take.

Rebel News will remain on the ground to keep you updated on what happens next. To stay informed and support our coverage, visit SaveTheOstriches.com.