Ostrich farm defends 'animal rights' after culling order delayed
A community of freedom-loving Canadians continue to gather at an ostrich farm in Edgewood, B.C., peacefully resisting the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's plan to kill the healthy flock.
Peaceful resistance is mounting at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., against a kill order for hundreds of healthy ostriches.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) claims the birds tested positive for H5N1 avian flu last year. The farmers, who abided by ongoing quarantine measures, noted that the older birds in the flock, some of whom had already recovered, were asymptomatic.
Despite the farmers' claims that the 400 remaining birds are healthy, the CFIA refused a request for testing before greenlighting the cull.
Signs pleading for help to save the birds line the entrance.
Just last week, a federal court sided with the CFIA, granting the agency permission to carry out its kill order after the farm challenged it in a judicial review.
The ruling was devastating for farm co-owners Karen Espersen and Dave Bilinski, as well as their daughter Katie Pasitney, who grew up with the birds and has led much of the advocacy work to save them. The court not only greenlit the slaughter, but also ordered the family to pay $15,000 in costs on top of ongoing legal fees still being covered through public donations.
Despite the remaining ostriches being healthy, the CFIA's insistence on their slaughter was viewed by farmers and supporters as an alarming overreach with potentially harmful implications for farms nationwide.
Yesterday, Central Kootenay's Regional District entered the fray by declining untested animal carcasses without a positive result for H5N1, delaying the cull and eliciting an emotional response from the farm's supporters.
While filming interviews for this report, I captured that powerful moment.
The reaction was raw and emotional — and I’ll admit, I shed a few tears myself while filming it.
The protesters, some wearing "ostrich sheriff" badges, are prepared for a firm, nonviolent stand against perceived bureaucratic overreach.
They are camped out in tents and trailers on the property, united in prayer and breaking bread together.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-05-16 20:50:17 -0400 FlagWhat pig-headed bureaucrats the CFIA has! It’s obvious that these birds aren’t mixing with domestic poultry and neither are they meant for human consumption. Instead of understanding the research purpose of this farm, the blockheads at CFIA want them culled. I’m glad people are camped out and are supporting the farmers.