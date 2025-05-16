Ostrich farm defends 'animal rights' after culling order delayed

Peaceful resistance is mounting at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., against a kill order for hundreds of healthy ostriches.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) claims the birds tested positive for H5N1 avian flu last year. The farmers, who abided by ongoing quarantine measures, noted that the older birds in the flock, some of whom had already recovered, were asymptomatic.

Despite the farmers' claims that the 400 remaining birds are healthy, the CFIA refused a request for testing before greenlighting the cull.

An ostrich guardian (protester) has set up a massive https://t.co/qpFo3HjCs9 banner alongside the highway just outside of the farm.



Signs pleading for help to save the birds line the entrance.

Background and more to come at: https://t.co/ziF2wnKOdh pic.twitter.com/4GN8x4V88K — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) May 15, 2025

Just last week, a federal court sided with the CFIA, granting the agency permission to carry out its kill order after the farm challenged it in a judicial review.

The ruling was devastating for farm co-owners Karen Espersen and Dave Bilinski, as well as their daughter Katie Pasitney, who grew up with the birds and has led much of the advocacy work to save them. The court not only greenlit the slaughter, but also ordered the family to pay $15,000 in costs on top of ongoing legal fees still being covered through public donations.

Despite the remaining ostriches being healthy, the CFIA's insistence on their slaughter was viewed by farmers and supporters as an alarming overreach with potentially harmful implications for farms nationwide.

Yesterday, Central Kootenay's Regional District entered the fray by declining untested animal carcasses without a positive result for H5N1, delaying the cull and eliciting an emotional response from the farm's supporters.

While filming interviews for this report, I captured that powerful moment.

The reaction was raw and emotional — and I’ll admit, I shed a few tears myself while filming it.

The protesters, some wearing "ostrich sheriff" badges, are prepared for a firm, nonviolent stand against perceived bureaucratic overreach.

They are camped out in tents and trailers on the property, united in prayer and breaking bread together.

Make sure to watch my full report, which highlights the community's commitment to fighting for these birds and farmers' rights.

Rebel News will remain on the ground to keep you updated on what happens next. Please visit SaveTheOstriches.com if you would like to pitch towards our reporting costs.

If you would like to donate directly towards Universal Ostrich Farm, you can do so by clicking here.