Ostrich flock set to be slaughtered without urgent intervention

I'm two hours away from Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C. I drove through the night to get out here as it's a nine-hour trek. Why? Why is it important that Rebel News is there?

Well many of you know that in hours, days, or within the week, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's kill order will be fulfilled unless some miracle stops that.

That is the order to kill 400 healthy, prehistoric, exotic ostriches in the name of protecting public health from the avian flu.

The fight to save 400 ostriches from being culled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has reached a heartbreaking conclusion.



FULL REPORT by @DreaHumphrey: https://t.co/x76tRw8Ben — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 14, 2025

But as many of you know from following my reports at SaveTheOstriches.com, that makes no sense because their eggs, with their robust antibodies, are being used in partnership with the U.S., a university in Japan, and Canada to come up with a defence against the avian flu.

This is an injustice, and it shouldn't be done in the dark. The whole world should see what is about to go down in this country. There's been a call to action by the farmers, and I hear there's already around 40 people there gathering. So who knows what's going to happen.

You can follow along at SaveTheOstriches.com, and please, if you value our journalism, consider chipping in to cover the modest travel expenses involved for me to be there to show you the truth about what's happening.