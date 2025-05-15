Ostrich flock set to be slaughtered without urgent intervention

This is an injustice, and it shouldn't be done in the dark. The whole world should see what is about to go down in this country.

Drea Humphrey
  |   May 15, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

I'm two hours away from Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C. I drove through the night to get out here as it's a nine-hour trek. Why? Why is it important that Rebel News is there?

Well many of you know that in hours, days, or within the week, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's kill order will be fulfilled unless some miracle stops that.

That is the order to kill 400 healthy, prehistoric, exotic ostriches in the name of protecting public health from the avian flu.

But as many of you know from following my reports at SaveTheOstriches.com, that makes no sense because their eggs, with their robust antibodies, are being used in partnership with the U.S., a university in Japan, and Canada to come up with a defence against the avian flu.

This is an injustice, and it shouldn't be done in the dark. The whole world should see what is about to go down in this country. There's been a call to action by the farmers, and I hear there's already around 40 people there gathering. So who knows what's going to happen. 

You can follow along at SaveTheOstriches.com, and please, if you value our journalism, consider chipping in to cover the modest travel expenses involved for me to be there to show you the truth about what's happening.

Please help Rebel News send Drea to report on the cruel ostrich cull in Edgewood, B.C.

Latest News

A shocking government-ordered ostrich cull is underway in Canada, leaving devastated farmers and outraged citizens demanding answers. The mainstream media refuses to tell the full story, but Rebel News is sending Drea Humphrey to report from the ground and expose the truth. Independent journalism like this depends on your support. Please donate here to help cover Drea's travel costs to get to and from the ostrich farm in Edgewood, British Columbia.

Amount
$
DONATE

Drea Humphrey

B.C. Bureau Chief

Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.