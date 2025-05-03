UPDATE: Ostrich executed as B.C. farm awaits ruling on order to slaughter flock

As the future of Universal Ostrich Farm’s 400 healthy birds hangs in the balance, the family fighting to stop the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) culling order continues to speak out, warning that if it can happen to their animals, no animals are safe.

OSTRICHES: The CFIA has now hit ostrich farmers in Edgewood, B.C., with a bogus $10,000 fine.



Since they can’t cull the flock due to an upcoming judicial review, it seems they’re doing everything they can to make life harder for the farmers.



Interview:… pic.twitter.com/kLl1x9vStp — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) March 22, 2025

Katie Pasitney, daughter of the Edgewood, B.C. farm’s owners, joined Rebel News alongside Lee Turner, one of the lawyers representing the family through Doak Shirreff Lawyers LLP, to discuss the outcome of their recent judicial review.

The two-day hearing, held in a Vancouver federal courtroom on April 15 and 16, focused on whether the CFIA’s order to destroy the entire flock should stand despite the exotic birds not showing signs of illness for months.

Turner walked Rebel News through the legal strategy behind the challenge, while Pasitney offered a heart-wrenching update on the cost of the fight so far.

According to Pasitney, someone entered the property and shot one of the ostriches, a bird named Sarah, in the head "execution style" while she slept. The disturbing act, currently under investigation—is believed by Pasitney to be a cruel form of retaliation by someone who still believes the ostriches pose a public risk.

Official statement from Universal Ostrich Farms:



We are devastated to report that one of our elder hens, Sarah, was shot and killed on Friday, March 21st. The RCMP was immediately contacted and the farm is currently awaiting their attendance. At this time, this is all the… pic.twitter.com/87my2eSSbO — Save Our Ostriches (@OstrichFarmBC) March 23, 2025

The family maintains that their birds and eggs were never sold for human consumption, and argue that had the CFIA allowed testing, they would see the animals are not a threat.

While the judge’s decision remains pending, one thing is already clear: it’s too late for Sarah.