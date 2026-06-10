Caryma Sa'd: The same activists are behind much of Toronto's protest chaos

On Tuesday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by independent journalist Caryma Sa'd, founder of ProtestMania.com, to analyze policing at this past weekend’s Walk With Israel in Toronto.

The walk, which drew an estimated 60,000 people, took place along Bathurst Street, where numerous antisemitic attacks have occurred over the last few years.

One particular intersection, Bathurst and Sheppard, has been the site of weekly duelling protests between pro-Israel and pro-Hamas demonstrators. Both Ezra and David Menzies have been arrested while covering these protests.

But police at this year’s Walk With Israel appeared to have different marching orders, keeping pro-Hamas counter-protesters separate and even arresting several of them.

Caryma noted that there are many “recurring characters” at these protests, whom she has identified over her years of coverage — individuals who make up the backbone of the more disruptive demonstrations.

“I think if the public understood how few individuals are behind so much of the disruption and high-profile protest activity, that is not simply benign expression but intended to cause either intimidation or inflict harm… It’s a relatively small group of people who are part of this circuit across the political spectrum,” she said.

One particular clip Caryma captured from the counter-protest side of the Walk With Israel sheds light on the inner workings of pro-Hamas protest groups. In the clip, a prominent figure among the protesters instructs his group on how to target the “Zionists” attending the Walk With Israel without violating hate speech laws.

“We don’t care anybody’s religious beliefs. But when they come to this event, they’re a Zionist,” he said. “And you can call Zionists roaches, rats, scum.”

Regardless of whether that was what Toronto Police had in mind when advising the counter-protesters about their conduct, it was the impression the protesters maintained throughout the day.