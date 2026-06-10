Canadian Lyme sufferers pushed to state euthanasia while the US steps up

Lyme disease is surging across southeastern Ontario as black-legged ticks invade backyards, trails, and parks, driving a sharp rise in infections that health officials can no longer ignore.

Caused by the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi, Lyme disease often strikes with deceptive early symptoms or no symptoms at all. This includes fatigue, fever, and the telltale bullseye rash, which sometimes doesn’t come until weeks or months later.

Lyme is a stealthy, corkscrew-shaped spiral bacterium that drills deep into tissues, joints, and the nervous system, making it incredibly difficult to detect and hard to eradicate.

Missed early treatment can lead to chronic, debilitating pain, inflammation, and long-term illness. This can be amplified by a lack of initial symptoms or pesky co-infections, including Babesia, Bartonella, Anaplasma, and Ehrlichia.

Due to a high variability of symptoms, there aren’t necessarily textbook presentations, which can complicate diagnoses and treatment leading to more severe or atypical manifestations.

In the United States, they’re confronting this epidemic head-on.

HHS Secretary Kennedy announced concrete action to tackle Lyme, including a major multi-million-dollar tick control pilot, up to $2.5 million in Lyme innovation challenges, improved diagnostics, and a goal to reduce cases by 25% by 2035 relative to 2022 levels.

Today, @HHSGov is launching a major new multi-million-dollar pilot program that has the potential to transform how we prevent Lyme disease and other tick borne illnesses in America. pic.twitter.com/GQqFDPKl9l — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) May 29, 2026

Canada, meanwhile, remains in denial with outdated protocols.

Patients to the North report being gaslit, offered limited treatment options, denied treatment altogether, or, in extreme cases, steered toward Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) instead of meaningful care.

Quebec resident Stephanie Lavoie gave up hope after nearly a decade of battling undiagnosed and untreated Lyme. She exhausted all of her options and finally turned to state-sanctioned euthanasia as a last resort to end her suffering.

In British Columbia, Lance Tycolis endured Lyme and a controversial co-infection called Morgellons disease. It’s characterized by skin lesions that grow fibrous material. Scientist and Lyme disease researcher Marianne Middelveen linked these unusual skin lesions to Borrelia and other spirochetal infections, proving that the fibres are made up of keratin and collagen produced by the skin.

Despite Middelveen’s microscopic proof, the mainstream medical establishment largely dismisses these lesions as a delusion and often prescribes antipsychotics instead of meaningful treatment.

This institutional skepticism is especially concerning in Ontario, where serious conflicts of interest and narrow-minded policy have dominated the Lyme discussion.

In 2021, the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, publicly declared that he was serving on Pfizer’s advisory board for their North American Lyme disease strategy — at the very same time he was helping shape Canada’s national Lyme Research Network. He is the same official now influencing public health policy in Canada while Pfizer and Valneva actively advance their Lyme disease vaccines through clinical trials.

Adding fuel to the fire are the disturbing viral videos of farmers discovering strange boxes swarming with ticks in their fields.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: Farmers Are Finding BOXES OF TICKS Dumped on American Farmland with MILLIONS Crawling Out



“Look at them pouring out of there…

this is insane.” A farmer opens a box left in the woods... and it’s packed with ticks exploding everywhere.



Not one or two. Hundreds… https://t.co/gCfIqqqVY4 pic.twitter.com/PtrgWGEeyW — Noah B. Price (@TrueOnX) May 5, 2026

As a major global vaccine funder, Bill Gates has also heavily funded genetically modified tick research for livestock. Coupled with his investments in lab-grown meat, bug-based foods, and the alarming rise in alpha-gal syndrome — the tick-triggered allergy that can make people allergic to red meat and other animal products – the timing of all of this is suspiciously coincidental.

Then there are the deeper, darker questions about where this disease actually came from.

Declassified documents reviewed by the Malone Institute point to Cold War-era bioweapons experiments involving ticks at Plum Island, just miles from where Lyme was first identified in the 1970s.

Willy Burgdorfer, the scientist credited with discovering the Borrelia spirochete, privately suggested there was far more to the story, including sidelined co-infections. Naturally, U.S. officials deny any connection, but the missing records and lingering gaps fuels skepticism about where this epidemic truly originated from.

Meanwhile, Canada is still stuck in the medical dark ages. From the reliance on outdated two-tiered testing that misses the majority of cases, doctors routinely refuse longer antibiotic treatments that help rid the bacteria, and suffering Canadians are too often gaslit, dismissed, or offered MAiD instead of meaningful care.

People are isolated, terrified, and abandoned by the very system that is supposed to uphold standards of care.

Canadians would be well served by a similar RFK Jr. approach: independent research that actually puts patients first and focused efforts on treatments that work instead of pushing people toward assisted death or disregarding those suffering as delusional.

Full transparency on Dr. Moore’s financial ties wouldn’t hurt either.