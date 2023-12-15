Navigating treatment for Lyme disease in a skeptical health-care system

By Ezra Levant Rebel News Cruise Rebel News is cruising to the Western Caribbean from March 23rd to March 30th, 2024, and we want you to join us! Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

Lyme disease, transmitted by ticks, isn't just a health challenge; it's a battle against a health-care system grappling with its intricacies. David Ray, a former lumbar and apparel industry worker, is a symbol of those caught in this health-care dilemma.

Often considered a contentious topic, Lyme disease faces skepticism from specialists, which risks misdiagnoses and psychological referrals. Lives hang in the balance, as evidenced by Stephanie Lavoie's choice of Medical Assistance in Dying to escape relentless suffering and the suicide of Amélie Champagne who was battling Lyme disease.

"What doctors know but won't acknowledge is these things steal everything from you very slowly. Without the right support or medical attention, things can spiral out of control," shared David.

David's seven-year struggle includes two known co-infections, Babesia and Bartonella, and a lesser-known adversary, Gnathostomiasis. Treatment for the latter was available in Canada, but Lyme disease required a journey to the United States, exposing the fragmented nature of his health-care experience.

"I suffer from a very parasitic condition called Gnathostoma. It only affects 80 people in the US; I happen to be 81. Within the last year, I was diagnosed with relapsing fever and Bartonella and Babesia," revealed David.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, David faces resistance, medication denial, and a vaccine suggestion, framing his potential demise as a sacrifice for the greater good.

"It's horrible living in a country with a socialized health-care system, where supposed helpers end up doing more damage," he about the failures by the Canadian federal and Quebec provincial governments.

David Ray's journey illuminates the harsh realities for Lyme disease sufferers, emphasizing the need for proper medical attention and unveiling systemic issues within a health-care landscape that can harm those it's meant to protect.