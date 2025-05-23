BREAKING: Second ostrich executed at B.C. farm as slaughter of flock looms

Another ostrich from Universal Ostrich Farms appears to have been executed this morning in what would mark the second such instance since March.

Ostrich farmer Katie Pasitney explained to Rebel News what she knows about the shocking incident so far after providing a statement to the RCMP.

Another ostrich was executed early this morning while farmers and campers sleep.



Farmer’s believe it was shot by a drone between 1:00-2:00am



"All we do know is there was a drone flying over between one and two that was quite large. It got everybody obviously alarmed, we're under a no-fly zone, there should be no drones, especially that size," she explained.

"That resulted in the death of an ostrich. There was a clear entry wound and an exit wound...it very much appears that it would have came from the top down," she said.

I just caught up with ostrich farmer Katie Pasitney after she gave her statement to the RCMP re: someone executing one of the healthy ostriches early this morning.



The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has ordered the culling of the flock of approximately 400 ostriches at the farm in Edgewood, B.C. over a reported avian flu outbreak detected in December of 2024.

Federal Court approved the cull order despite the farm owners' claims that the remaining birds are healthy and have likely developed immunity, with no reported deaths since January of 2025.

The enforcement of the cull order is expected soon, however the CFIA has not provided a time, date, or any operational details about the slaughter. It simply stated it will be proceeding with "humane depopulation" under veterinary oversight.

The farm and its supporters have protested, citing the birds' research value and alleging government overreach.