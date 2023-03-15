Breaking: Calgary pastor arrested protesting new law limiting anti-drag show demonstrations

ORDER NOW: Save The Pastors T-shirt Support pastors who are defying ridiculous lockdown orders with this t-shirt! BUY NOW E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

Derek Reimer, pastor at Mission 7 Ministries, was hauled away Wednesday afternoon by police near a Calgary public library while participating in a protest against the city's new "Safe and Inclusive Access Bylaw" which bans "specified protests" within 100 metres of an entrance of a city-affiliated facility.

BREAKING: Pastor Derek Reimer has been arrested again, this time for breaching his bail conditions following his previous arrest for protesting an all-ages drag event.



MORE: https://t.co/moyAzDGk2a pic.twitter.com/3nOuctvtTw — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 15, 2023

While any exact reason for the arrest is not yet fully clear, one Calgary police officer involved in the incident can be heard telling Reimer he was “currently under arrest for breaching [his] 200m no-go condition.”

The pastor was also issued a trespass notice at Calgary city hall on Tuesday after silently praying in objection to the new law being debated in chambers.

BREAKING: Pastor Derek Reimer has been issued a trespass notice for holding a silent prayer inside of Calgary's city hall.



Stay tuned for updates: https://t.co/Aemeo5Afjl pic.twitter.com/m2xmE6BcSK — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 14, 2023

The bylaw, which spawned Wednesday's protest and Tuesday's prayer circle, was passed late Tuesday evening and was the fulfillment of a threat to crack down on anti-drag protests made by Calgary's mayor two weeks ago.

1/I’ll be unpacking all the “reasons” why enforcement teams & the Crown feel the street harassment bylaw & other existing bylaws/legislation are not strong enough to charge demonstrators who spread vile lies & hatred in public. And then I’ll be pushing for more. No more excuses. — Jyoti Gondek (@JyotiGondek) February 26, 2023

Charges under the new bylaw carry a maximum penalty of up to $10,000 or six months in prison.

BREAKING: Calgary City Council updated its controversial harassment bylaw approved another to prevent opponents of drag shows — particularly those involving children — from peacefully voicing their displeasure.



MORE by @cdnwestfirst: https://t.co/Pgn50bhyI2 pic.twitter.com/46jM8pq6VZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 15, 2023

Pastor Reimer, whose missionary work focuses on the vulnerable, homeless and addicted in Calgary's downtown core, heckled a drag queen at an all-ages drag show at Calgary's Seton library at the end of February.

“In Trudeau’s Canada, it’s a crime to object to sexualized drag shows for children.” - Tucker Carlson



Pastor Derek Reimer’s story made it to American news. He was thrown to the ground and was arrested and charged #cdnpoli #abpoli #Christianity pic.twitter.com/HH9MbddtHl — Rod Taylor (@CHPCanadaLeader) March 4, 2023

He was subsequently arrested and charged with multiple bylaw violations, mischief and causing a disturbance.

Calgary Pastor Derek Reimer has been charged and arrested for protesting drag queen story hour. He's been thrown out of a public library and now he's been taken to jail.



Please make a donation to help save Pastor Derek Reimer: https://t.co/Aemeo5Afjl. — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 15, 2023

The pastor spent four days in jail before agreeing to bail conditions that restrict contact with any members of the LGBT community, including pastoral counselling or offering free food as part of Mission 7's outreach help.

Bail conditions being appealed today restrain Pastor Derek from communicating with someone from the LGBTQ community, even for spiritual counselling.



1. Except when in court or through legal counsel, you must have no contact or communication directly or indirectly (including… https://t.co/n7ImBvUo7d — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 14, 2023

His next bail conditions review will take place on March 29. To donate to offset Pastor Derek Reimer's legal costs, please make a tax-deductible donation to www.SavePastorDerek.com.

This story is still developing.