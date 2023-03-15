Breaking: Calgary pastor arrested protesting new law limiting anti-drag show demonstrations

The bylaw, which spawned Wednesday's protest and Tuesday's prayer circle, was passed late Tuesday evening and was the fulfillment of a threat to crack down on anti-drag protests made by Calgary's mayor two weeks ago.

Breaking: Calgary pastor arrested protesting new law limiting anti-drag show demonstrations
Remove Ads

Derek Reimer, pastor at Mission 7 Ministries, was hauled away Wednesday afternoon by police near a Calgary public library while participating in a protest against the city's new "Safe and Inclusive Access Bylaw" which bans "specified protests" within 100 metres of an entrance of a city-affiliated facility.

While any exact reason for the arrest is not yet fully clear, one Calgary police officer involved in the incident can be heard telling Reimer he was “currently under arrest for breaching [his] 200m no-go condition.”

The pastor was also issued a trespass notice at Calgary city hall on Tuesday after silently praying in objection to the new law being debated in chambers.

The bylaw, which spawned Wednesday's protest and Tuesday's prayer circle, was passed late Tuesday evening and was the fulfillment of a threat to crack down on anti-drag protests made by Calgary's mayor two weeks ago.

Charges under the new bylaw carry a maximum penalty of up to $10,000 or six months in prison.

Pastor Reimer, whose missionary work focuses on the vulnerable, homeless and addicted in Calgary's downtown core, heckled a drag queen at an all-ages drag show at Calgary's Seton library at the end of February.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with multiple bylaw violations, mischief and causing a disturbance.

The pastor spent four days in jail before agreeing to bail conditions that restrict contact with any members of the LGBT community, including pastoral counselling or offering free food as part of Mission 7's outreach help.

His next bail conditions review will take place on March 29. To donate to offset Pastor Derek Reimer's legal costs, please make a tax-deductible donation to www.SavePastorDerek.com.

This story is still developing.

Alberta Canada Gender Calgary The Democracy Fund LGBT News Analysis Journalist Defence Fund Pastor Derek Reimer
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Save the pastors shirt

ORDER NOW: Save The Pastors T-shirt

Support pastors who are defying ridiculous lockdown orders with this t-shirt!

BUY NOW

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.