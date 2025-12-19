BREAKING: Judge denies Crown bid to seize Chris Barber’s 'Big Red' truck

A judge has denied the Crown’s application to forfeit the iconic big red truck belonging to Freedom Convoy leader Chris Barber, ruling that seizing the vehicle would be disproportionate.

The decision was delivered Friday afternoon by Justice Perkins-McVey, following a hearing in which the Crown sought a forfeiture order against Barber’s truck, arguing it was used in connection with offences arising from the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa.

In rejecting the application, the judge ruled that “the court is satisfied that the forfeiture of Big Red would be disproportionate.” The court also ruled that costs will not be awarded.

Earlier in the day, the court denied Barber’s bid to dismiss the forfeiture case outright, allowing the matter to proceed to a decision on its merits. That decision ultimately went in Barber’s favour.

Barber and his parents’ company, Springbank Farms, opposed the forfeiture, arguing the truck is lawfully owned, essential to Barber’s livelihood, and that permanent seizure would amount to excessive punishment.

The ruling allows Barber to keep his truck, ending the Crown’s forfeiture attempt.