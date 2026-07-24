Alberta Fact Check: Can Alberta afford a referendum?

Alberta has not received an equalization payment since 1964-65, yet the Fraser Institute estimates Alberta taxpayers contributed approximately $3 billion toward funding the equalization program in 2022, while Alberta received no equalization payments.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   July 24, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi says the province can't afford to hold a referendum, arguing the money would be better spent on schools, hospitals, roads and helping Albertans cope with the rising cost of living.

But that argument only considers the one-time cost of a referendum and leaves out Alberta's much larger, long-term fiscal relationship with the rest of Canada.

For decades, Alberta has been Canada's largest net contributor to federal finances. According to the Fraser Institute, Alberta's projected net contribution to the federation between 2007/08 and 2026/27 totals $321.9 billion.

In 2022 alone, Albertans contributed $14.2 billion more to Ottawa than the province received back in federal spending.

The province's role in funding equalization is also central to the independence debate.

Alberta has not received an equalization payment since 1964-65, yet the Fraser Institute estimates Alberta taxpayers contributed approximately $3 billion toward funding the equalization program in 2022, while Alberta received no equalization payments.

If more of the wealth generated by Alberta's workers, businesses and natural resources remained in the province, the government would have greater fiscal capacity to fund priorities such as health care, education, roads, tax relief, public safety and seniors' services.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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