BREAKING: Pastor Artur Pawlowski denied bail
Adam Soos was on the scene at the Calgary Remand Centre where Artur is being held in solitary confinement
Alberta Provincial Court Judge Erin Olsen has ordered the renegade Calgary pastor to be held in pre-trial custody, ruling he poses a great threat to public safety, citing his refusal to comply with health orders.
Olsen is rendering decision: the accused will, if released from custody, commit a criminal offense or interfere with the administration of justice. The accused pattern of behavior speaks volumes about his willful commission of offenses and/or violations of court & health orders— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 16, 2022
Olsen: I have also concluded that the provision of cash bail with or without conditions of release would be unwise and fruitless, given the accused's recent history of paying fines and costs potentially with other people's money.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 16, 2022
Olson says perception Art is buying his way out
Olsen: I have concluded that the accused cannot be released on a release order with sureties. In conclusion, I cancel the accused existing release documents pursuant to section 524 sub. 3.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 16, 2022
And order his detention on the charges before me.
(They're keeping Art in jail)
Pawlowski was arrested on February 8 at his home in another high-profile takedown as the first person charged under Alberta’s new Critical Infrastructure Defence Act for allegedly abetting the Coutts, Alberta trucker blockade. That law was created to target eco-radicals who blow up pipelines, but instead, it's been rolled out to deal with a pastor who won't kneel before the government.
While Pastor Artur remains behind bars, hundreds of people gather daily at the Calgary Remand Centre to show support for Artur and for the Pawlowski family, who have been through so much over these last two years— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 16, 2022
FULL REPORT from @ATSoos ► https://t.co/g6BZUjbg0Q pic.twitter.com/tcjWZ4GVii
Artur is also facing trespassing and mischief over $5000 criminal charges.
His crime this time? He gave an inspirational sermon to the truckers and farmers as they faced off with the government at the border in a fight against lockdown restrictions.
Rebel News reporter, Adam Soos was on the scene at the Calgary Remand Centre where Art is being held in solitary confinement
I have been to the Calgary Remand Centre frequently as a result of all the pastor arrests that have taken place, but now for the first time access to the facility has been blocked off.— Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) February 16, 2022
Staff has confirmed that this is because of the Pastor Artur Pawlowski bail hearing. pic.twitter.com/O04ZNUEb7m
Artur has now been arrested five times for the apparent crimes of opening his church, feeding the homeless and attending peaceful protests. Thankfully, he has the help of great lawyers, Sarah Miller and Chad Haggerty, through your generous crowdfunding donations to SaveArtur.com.
Artur's next hearing is March 11, 2022, and he needs all the help as he fights for his freedom. To offset his legal costs, please visit SaveArtur.com. All donations there qualify for a charitable tax receipt through the registered Canadian charity, The Democracy Fund.
