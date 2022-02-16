BREAKING: Pastor Artur Pawlowski denied bail

Adam Soos was on the scene at the Calgary Remand Centre where Artur is being held in solitary confinement

Alberta Provincial Court Judge Erin Olsen has ordered the renegade Calgary pastor to be held in pre-trial custody, ruling he poses a great threat to public safety, citing his refusal to comply with health orders.

Pawlowski was arrested on February 8 at his home in another high-profile takedown as the first person charged under Alberta’s new Critical Infrastructure Defence Act for allegedly abetting the Coutts, Alberta trucker blockade. That law was created to target eco-radicals who blow up pipelines, but instead, it's been rolled out to deal with a pastor who won't kneel before the government.

Artur is also facing trespassing and mischief over $5000 criminal charges. 

His crime this time? He gave an inspirational sermon to the truckers and farmers as they faced off with the government at the border in a fight against lockdown restrictions. 

Artur has now been arrested five times for the apparent crimes of opening his church, feeding the homeless and attending peaceful protests. Thankfully, he has the help of great lawyers, Sarah Miller and Chad Haggerty, through your generous crowdfunding donations to SaveArtur.com.

Artur's next hearing is March 11, 2022, and he needs all the help as he fights for his freedom. To offset his legal costs, please visit SaveArtur.com. All donations there qualify for a charitable tax receipt through the registered Canadian charity, The Democracy Fund.

