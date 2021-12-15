BREAKING: Police DROP outrageous fines against Queensland cafe owners

Do you remember the story of the New Earth Cafe, where police had shown up over 17 times harassing some of the staff, owners and customers of the Sunshine Coast small business?

Even though they were medically exempt, owner Sarah Parsons was ARRESTED and taken into custody by police in front of her staff, customers and partner, Ben.

It was outrageous and we knew we had to do something.

We offered to help them through our Fight The Fines civil liberties initiatives where we put people like Sarah in touch with top criminal lawyers and civil litigators to take on their fight at no cost to them.

Things seemed pretty bleak for the New Earth Cafe, but there is some good news.

Sarah and Ben's Fight The Fines Lawyer Robert Grealy of Australian Law Partners has secured a victory for the parsons, with all fines dropped.

It wouldn't have been possible without the support and generosity of our viewers.

We have set up a special crowdfunding page at CafeLegalFund.com.au where you can continue to help them count the cost of this imposed madness.

Fighting back takes resources that a lot of people don't have which is what makes this initiative and your support so vital.

Even though the New Earth Cafe owners have won their fight, they still have outstanding legal bills to pay and they need your help to offset the legal costs.

Please consider donating to help by clicking here or visiting CafeLegalFund.com.au, any amount helps.