Cops show up to cafe 17 times, arrest owner DESPITE medical exemptions

On July 30, Sunshine Coast small business owner Sarah Parsons was arrested for not wearing a face mask despite holding a medical exemption.

Sarah and partner Ben, first started the cafe as they both have health conditions and wanted to help other people in the same position.

“I was arrested one day after the third visit and told that I was being arrested for not wearing a mask,” said Sarah Parsons.

Video footage of the arrest clearly shows Queeensland police officers handcuffing Ms Parsons and explaining that her arrest is due to a failure to comply with the state’s health orders surrounding mask-wearing.

Sarah and Ben Parsons own the New Earth cafe situated in Coolum Beach – a popular tourist town on the Sunshine Coast.

Local police have attended their cafe 17 times in recent months following complaints made by the public.

According to the officers at the scene, under the Health Act, serving customers was not allowed unless staff wore masks.

“I thought Sarah’s case was particularly terrible given that she had been harassed by the police on seventeen-odd occasions and it was affecting her business,” said Robert Grealy from Australian Law Partners

Police have also questioned customers who were not wearing masks, despite them also holding medical exemptions.

Ms Parsons was earlier refused entry into the Sunshine courthouse after she declined to wear a mask due to her stated medical exemption, but the magistrate warned her that failing to appear in court could result in a warrant being issued for her arrest.

