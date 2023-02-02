BREAKING: Rebel News live at court case of Alberta Pastor Artur Pawlowski

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News' Commander Ezra Levant landed in Lethbridge, Alberta, Thursday morning to cover the latest criminal prosecution of Artur Pawlowski, the Christian pastor who refused to close his church during the province's "draconian" COVID lockdowns.

"There really is a vendetta against Pastor Artur ... They're trying to break him — the process is the punishment," tweeted Levant.

There really is a vendetta against Pastor Artur. I'll check with his lawyers when I have a moment, but I think this is now the 19th court date he has been put through since the pandemic. They're trying to break him -- the process is the punishment. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 2, 2023

I have just arrived in Lethbridge, Alberta, for the latest criminal prosecution of Artur Pawlowski, the Christian pastor who refused to close his church during the lockdowns. You can follow my live-tweeting here, and I'll be posting longer videos at https://t.co/bMwAj1jl5n. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 2, 2023

Two Crown prosecutors, including Steven Johnston, were defending the province of Alberta and told the judge that the trial "[would] proceed based on an agreed statement of facts (ASF) — that is, the crown and Artur's lawyers have agreed to what happened, and the evidence is pretty clear."

Prosecution tells the judge that the trial will proceed based on an agreed statement of facts (ASF) -- that is, the crown and Artur's lawyers have agreed to what happened, and the evidence is pretty clear. The primary piece of evidence is a video of a speech Artur gave. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 2, 2023

The primary evidence that the prosecution presented to the court is a video of a speech by Pastor Pawlowski.

"It's a 19-minute video of a speech — part sermon, part political manifesto, part pep talk — that Artur gave a year ago to support the trucker convoy here in southern Alberta," tweeted Levant. "Seriously. That's what Artur is being charged criminally for — giving a speech."

"I am not kidding."

It's a 19-minute video of a speech -- part sermon, part political manifesto, part pep talk -- that Artur gave a year ago to support the trucker convoy here in southern Alberta.



Seriously. That's' what Artur is being charged criminally for. Giving a speech.



I am not kidding. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 2, 2023

Levant commented that that's why so many people support a blanket amnesty to anyone still facing charges for a nonviolent offence under the COVID lockdowns.

A Leger poll commissioned by Rebel News uncovered 73% of United Conservative Party supporters want pandemic prosecutions against pastors and small businesses dropped by the Alberta government.

Over one-third of Albertans supported Premier Danielle Smith's proposal to end COVID prosecutions for violating the lockdowns and mandates. She even maintained support from 32% of the general public for extending that same amnesty to everyone charged or fined during lockdowns and mandates.

Sixty-seven percent of UCP members overwhelmingly support the initiative.

But Smith informed the press mid-January that her government would not give amnesty to violators of COVID mandates. She said that Canada "works differently" than other jurisdictions.

Just before Christmas, she told Rebel News she met with Crown prosecutors to consider if these cases still served the public's best interests.

On Pastor Pawlowski’s trial, "We are in a trial in Alberta (motto: Strong and Free) about whether that speech is a criminal act," tweeted Levant.

Prosecutor Johnston and the judge are talking about the video -- how it will be watched, on what TV, etc. Again, no dispute -- he gave the speech.



We are in a trial, in Alberta (motto: Strong and Free) about whether that speech is a criminal act. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 2, 2023

"Seriously — you've got two prosecutors, and a whole court gathered to determine whether or not Artur's speech constituted a crime? In Canada?"

That's why so many people support a blanket amnesty to anyone still facing charges for a (nonviolent) offence under the lockdowns. Seriously -- you've got two prosecutors and a whole court gathered to determine whether or not Artur's speech constituted a crime?



In Canada? — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 2, 2023

According to the ASF, Pastor Pawlowski faces charges for three offences, including violating the "Critical Infrastructure Defence Act," a never-before-used law against eco-terrorism designed to stop Greenpeace from vandalizing pipelines.

The crown is now reading out the agreed statement of facts.



Artur has been charged with three offences -- including violating the "Critical Infrastructure Defence Act", a never-before used law against eco-terrorism, designed to stop Greenpeace from vandalizing pipelines. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 2, 2023

Johnston, who is also prosecuting nonviolent truckers who participated in the Coutts blockade a year ago, has called for ten-year prison terms for them.

"He is obsessed with "getting" the truckers and their supporters. Why does the Alberta government allow this vendetta?" tweeted Levant.

"Johnston [describes to Judge Gordon Krinke] how Pastor Artur drove to the saloon in Coutts, Alberta, to give a speech, [and] admits Artur had nothing to do with organizing the blockade itself."

"He went there, gave a speech, and went home. He was there for a few hours and didn't return."

Prosecutor Johnston is describing how Pastor Artur drove to the saloon in Coutts, Alberta, to give a speech. Johnston admits Artur had nothing to do with organizing the blockade itself; he went there, gave a speech, and went home. He was there for a few hours and didn't return. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 2, 2023

"Artur uses dramatic language — the language of battle, of fighting. But he is crystal clear several times in this video: he means it metaphorically. He clarifies, in case anyone misunderstands [that] he means a peaceful struggle," tweeted Levant.

The video is classic Artur Pawlowski -- an Old Testament-style, fiery speech about standing up for freedom.



Here -- you can watch it for yourself, as we watch it in court: https://t.co/ybo5z9I3rV — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 2, 2023

As of 10:13 am MST, Levant confirmed that the court would play the video of Pastor Pawlowski's speech, where he talks about Lech Walesa and the Polish Solidarity movement, as he was born in Poland.

They are now going to play the video of Artur's speech at the saloon. I'll see if I can find a link to it online. Artur is talking about Lech Walesa, and the Polish Solidarity movement. (Artur is Polish.) — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 2, 2023

"No one disputes that Pastor Artur went to the Coutts blockade to give a speech. The only thing that's at issue is whether or not that constitutes a crime," tweeted Levant.

Like I say, this is an agreed statement of facts. No-one disputes that Pastor Artur went to the Coutts blockade to give a speech. The only thing that's at issue is whether or not that constitutes a crime.



Imagine being the Justice Minister and saying, "that's a winner." — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 2, 2023

As of 10:33 am MST, Johnston said that the video, and the Agreed Statement of Facts, are "the totality of the case of the crown," whereas the defence argues there is no case.

Prosecutor Steven Johnston is back on his feet. He says that video, and the Agreed Statement of Facts, are the totality of the case of the crown.



And the defence calls no case! They let the ASF and video to all the talking -- and their written submissions. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 2, 2023

Pastor Pawlowski has a "dream team" of civil liberties lawyers, including Sarah Miller, Chad Haggerty and Emily Amirkhani and an articling student in support.

"Artur became the first prisoner of conscience for whom Rebel News crowdfunded a legal defence," tweeted Levant. "Since then, we have helped 2,100 people who faced tickets and criminal charges for resisting the lockdowns and other pernicious orders."

Artur became the first prisoner of conscience for whom Rebel News crowdfunded a legal defence. Since then, we have helped 2,100 people who faced tickets and criminal charges for resisting the lockdowns and other pernicious orders. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 2, 2023

Following a court review of the speech, the judge says he received notice of a constitutional challenge from Pastor Pawlowski's lawyers about the eco-terrorism law.

"He's asking why the crown didn't provide an answer to that. Prosecutor Johnston says if he gets a conviction on mischief, he'll abandon the eco-terrorism law," tweeted Levant.

The judge says he was given notice of a constitutional challenge from Artur's lawyers about the eco-terrorism law. He's asking why the crown didn't provide an answer to that.



Prosecutor Johnston says if he gets a conviction on mischief, he'll abandon the eco-terrorism law. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 2, 2023

"In other words, the prosecutor isn't even trying to justify the constitutionality of the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act."

In other words, the prosecutor isn't even trying to justify the constitutionality of the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act.



So weird.



Maybe I'm missing something here. But the judge seems puzzled. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 2, 2023

"The Crown prosecutor, who has had a full year, only gave a massive binder of cases to Artur's lawyers last night. I think the judge got it at the same time," tweeted Levant.

Another weird wrinkle -- the crown prosecutor, who has had a full year, only gave a massive binder of cases to Artur's lawyers last night. I think the judge got it at the same time.



What sloppy lawyering from Steven Johnston and Justice Alberta.



Embarrassing. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 2, 2023

"This case is scheduled for a two-day trial. But it's been just over an hour, and it looks like we're pretty much done, at least in terms of evidence. No witnesses," tweeted Levant.

This case is scheduled for a two-day trial. But it's been just over an hour, and it looks like we're pretty much done, at least in terms of evidence. No witnesses.



The Agreed Statement of Facts and the 19-minute video. That's it.



I presume there will be oral closing arguments. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 2, 2023

The judge will adjourn until 1:00 pm MST to review the written materials presented in his court.