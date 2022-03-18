Rebel News Banner Ad - Join Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Julie Ponesse for a LIVE civil liberties event

Brian Jean to take on Jason Kenney at upcoming UCP leadership review

Jason Kenney didn't spend much time during the pandemic being a leader, Lorne Gunter tells Ezra Levant.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 18, 2022
  • News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant ShowEdmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter called in to talk about Alberta's upcoming United Conservative Party leadership review of Premier Jason Kenney.

In a recent column, Lorne notes:

Kenney is weakened by his handling of the pandemic (which has been horribly unpopular in old Wildrose circles). So, Jean is likely to spend much of the next three weeks finding any microphone, camera or forum to hammer away at Kenney before the UCP’s leadership review in Red Deer on April 9.

